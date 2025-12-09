JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run Drops New Look Ahead of Jump Festa

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has some big plans for Shueisha’s Jump Festa 2026 event coming later this month, and has dropped a new look at Steel Ball Run to help celebrate. While all eyes are looking ahead to a new year of anime kicking off with 2026, there are still some big things to look forward to before the year comes to an end. The biggest of which is Shueisha’s Jump Festa 2026 event, which will be kicking off on the December 20-21 weekend in Japan. This event will feature Shueisha’s biggest franchises teasing their plans for the future, and that includes Steel Ball Run.

Videos by ComicBook.com

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run is one of the many anime franchises that’s going to show off its plans for the future as part of Jump Festa 2026 coming later this month, and to help commemorate the coming series is a new look showing off the new anime’s stars. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run is the seventh iteration of the long running franchise and with fans are going to be introduced to a whole new take on its world. Check out the new look at the anime below illustrated by the chief animation director Daisuke Tsumagari.

What to Know for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run

Courtesy of David Production

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run will be making its debut sometime next year, but has yet to confirm a more concrete release date or window as of the time of this writing. But like seen with Stone Ocean, the new iteration of the series will be exclusively streaming with Netflix worldwide when it debuts. Yasuhiro Kimura and Hideya Takahashi will be directing the new season of the series for david production, the same studio behind the first six seasons of the series. Yasuko Kobayashi will be writing the scripts for the new series with Daisuke Tsumagari designing the characters and Yugo Kanno composing the music.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run has also confirmed the first few additions to its voice cast with the likes of Shogo Sakata as Johnny Joestar, Yohei Azakami as Gyro Zeppeli, Kaito Ishikawa as Diego Brando, Rie Takahashi as Lucy Steel, and Kenta Miyake as Steven Steel thus far. There are still lots of questions about the next season of the series as it continues its development, but thankfully it won’t be too much longer before we get to see the new season in full motion.

Why Is Steel Ball Run Special?

Warner Bros. Japan

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run is ushering in a whole new generation of the anime as it kicks off an entirely new world for the franchise. The end of Stone Ocean had fully reset the world after everything that happened, and that means the new series will be introducing an alternate reality take on the world seen. That means whole new takes of each of the characters, and entirely new takes on things that fans will get an entirely new angle on with this next series.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run is an entirely different kind of series than fans have previously gotten, and it’s going to be interesting to see how the series will be received by fans when it makes its debut. Especially if its Netflix streaming home holds back its episodes in batches much like seen with Stone Ocean before. What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!