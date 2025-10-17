JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Shares New Trailer For The Steel Ball Run

Play video

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run is unlike any other arc that was born from the brain of series creator Hirohiko Araki. Thanks to this fact, the horse race across North America is often considered by fans to be one of the best arcs of the Joestar bloodline. While the next chapter of David Production’s anime series has yet to reveal the precise date as to when we can expect it to hit Netflix, Johnny Joestar’s introduction is clearly preparing to hit the ground running with a brand new trailer arriving online.

The newest trailer takes the opportunity to further explore the main cast of the series, with the various racers mostly having unique Stands of their own. Whoever wins the race of this next anime arc will have their greatest wish come true, meaning anime viewers should prepare for some big Stand battles as a result. As was confirmed earlier this year, the cast includes Shogo Sakata (Chainsaw Man) as Johnny Joestar, Yohei Azakami (Demon Slayer) as Gyro Zeppeli, Kaito Ishikawa (My Hero Academia) as Diego Brando, Rie Takahashi (Oshi no Ko) as Lucy Steel, and Kenta Miyake (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders) as Steven Steel. Since this new story takes place in a brand new universe, Joestar fans should get ready for some big changes.

The Joestars’ Big Horse Race

The Steel Ball Run arrives as something of a direct response to the ending of Stone Ocean, wherein Pucci recreated the universe thanks to achieving his goal of finding heaven. While Dio’s best friend was eventually defeated, the universe was not changed back to what it originally was, creating a brand new timeline. Jolyne Cujoh no longer exists in this strange new world, now holding the name Irene, with many characters now changed as a result. Expect to see some somewhat familiar faces in Johnny’s tale, even though it takes place in the early 1900s.

As mentioned earlier, Steel Ball Run is set to be a Netflix exclusive, which has given some anime fans pause. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean suffered from a release schedule that deviated from the traditional weekly schedule of the past and instead, released three blocks of episodes that were dropped far apart from one another. “JoJo Fridays” were a big part of the anime’s original release, and many viewers felt at a loss when the traditional schedule fell to the wayside.

Luckily, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fans have been able to follow the Joestar bloodline outside of the anime release, as Hirohiko Araki has still been working on the manga to this day. The JOJOLands is the current storyline of the series, introducing the Joestar siblings known as Jodio and Dragona. Trying to secure a financial future for their mother, the brothers are tackling some wild challenges as they find their lives intertwined with a mysterious lava rock. Most likely, we’ll be waiting years to see this current manga arc animated, but the popularity of the franchise means we’ll most likely get Jodio and Dragona’s tale on Netflix eventually.

