JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Gets Wild with Custom LEGO Makeover

Fans are rallying for a sixth season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure which would more than likely follow the adventures of Jotaro Kujo’s daughter, Jolyne, and her Stand, Stone Free, as they navigate through a maximum security prison while attempting to clear her name from a crime she didn’t commit. As JoJo fans have attempted to make their desire to see Jolyne on screen via social media campaigns, numerous works are being created in the meantime for audiences attempting to surf on the Stone Ocean. One clever fan has integrated the world of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure into Lego with this amazing figure!

Reddit User Killer_Greenstar shared these amazing Lego figurines that recreate the characters of Jolyne, Emporio, and Costello respectively, amazingly interpreting the three denizens of the maximum security prison that is being bombarded by attacks not only from devilish Stands, but by a plan enacted by Dio Brando from beyond the grave:

While the sixth season has yet to be confirmed at this point, an upcoming OVA that features one of the supporting characters of the fourth season is still coming for hungry Joestar fans. Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan will feature the titular mangaka with his Stand Heaven’s Door, as he experiences new adventures following his adventures in the sleepy town of Morioh in Diamond Is Unbreakable!

The Stand users of Stone Ocean are some of the most bizarre characters that have yet to appear in the franchise, and considering the heroes and villains that we’ve already encountered, this is really saying something! Jolyne’s Stand, Stone Free, has the ability to transform both itself, and Jolyne, into a series of strings that work both for offensive and defensive strategies in battle.

Whether or not a sixth season will eventually hit our screens, we’ll be sure to keep you in the know when it comes to all things JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, and toys.