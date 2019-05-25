JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Villain Unleashes Grotesque New Power

We would be hard pressed to find a JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure villain as disturbing as Cioccolata, and if you’re a fan of the series, you know that’s saying something. The one time surgeon turned mobster uses his Stand, “Green Tea” (“Green Day” in the original Japanese translation), to create mold that can quickly kill its victim if they happen to move lower than their current position. With this week’s anime release of the series, Cioccolata incorporates his terrible ability in a perverse way that we haven’t seen before. Strap in for this one folks.

We currently find our heroes traversing the streets of Rome in an attempt to meet up with a mysterious benefactor who is offering a method of victory over Passione’s boss and his Stand, King Crimson. Before Giorno and his friends are able to make it there, they run into the sickness inducing pair of Cioccolata and Secco. Secco is Cioccolata’s surgery victim who does whatever the mad surgeon wants, including using his Stand, Sanctuary (or “Oasis” in the original translation), to kill his victims and film their final breaths.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As Mista and Giorno attempt to take down Cioccolata, they find themselves unable to find the insane surgeon as he had seemingly disappeared from the trapped helicopter he was on. With time of the essence and Cioccolata’s Green Tea spreading the killer mold through Rome, Mista’s Sex Pistols Stand are shot through the helicopter’s windows, only for them to subsequently be sliced to pieces.

Using his skills as a surgeon, Cioccolata manages to hide himself from the Sex Pistols by operating on himself and using Green Tea’s mold to plug the wounds. It’s a grotesque display to be sure as the Stand user pops his limbs off back and forth to attempt to kill Giorno and Mista, not just for the boss, but for his own twisted need to see victims’ fear as he kills them.

Ultimately, Giorno manages to defeat the green haired sycophant by using a combination of his quick thinking and Golden Wind’s abilities, but Cioccolata’s powers here are something that will certainly be sticking with us throughout the rest of the series. It should be interesting to see Secco’s reaction when he discovers his master/friend has been defeated by Giorno and company.

What did you think of Cioccolata’s disturbing new ability? How have you liked Golden Wind so far? Let us know in the comments or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.