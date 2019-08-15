Viral JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Figure Skating Routine Resurfaces To Fans’ Delight

Figure skater Keiji Tanaka has a long career wherein he’s performed some amazing routines, blowing audiences away by deftly skating across the ice. Now, fans of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure have managed to re-discover Tanaka’s routine that shows Keiji’s love of Diamond Is Unbreakable, creating a montage that would surely be worthy of the denizens of Morioh. Would you believe that ice skating also had a role to play in the recent season of Golden Wind?

Twitter User EmeraldJosuke shared the clip of a figure skater deciding to not just sport the appearance of Josuke Higashikata, but simultaneously create a routine around a remixed version of several JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure themes:

As mentioned earlier, one Enemy Stand user named Ghiaccio sported the Stand of White Album, a play on the album released by the legendary super group that was the Beatles. White Album allowed Ghiaccio to encase himself in a skin tight suit of armor in order to fight Giorno and his friends in the most recent season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Golden Wind. The ice based Stand didn’t just let Ghiaccio ice skate across various surfaces, but simultaneously had the ability to drop temperatures to sub-arctic levels. Though he eventually was killed during his brawl with the former members of Passione, Ghiaccio still harbored one of the most unique Stands in the franchise.

Keiji Tanaka began skating in 2002, and has continuously won a number of medals to show off just how skilled he has become at figure skating in general. We have to wonder if Tanaka will again unveil his love for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure through a new routine.

What do you think of Keiji’s amazing routine? What other anime do you think should be incorporate into figure skating? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Enemy Stands!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind was the fifth and now concluded part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.