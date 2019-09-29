JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Fans Go Viral After Reenacting Anime Fight Perfectly

When it comes to JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, fans know they can expect a few things to happen on the regular. Each of the JoJo protagonists will get some epic fights, and all of the heroes will be dressed richly. Even the villains will look fabulous, and their perfectly coifed hair will not be mussed in battle. In fact, two fans just proved this in a hilarious viral video, and the clip has got fans from all over the world applauding one family’s parenting goals.

Taking to Twitter, an account known as vminspixie posted a video. The clip, which can be seen above, shows two young girls watching JoJo while being filmed. When Jotaro Kujo comes on screen, the pair get ready, and you can guess what happens next.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And if you guessed they would start throwing ORA ORA ORA ORA punches, then you are correct. These girls know what is up, and anime fans have gladly made the pair go viral for their all-out JoJo reenactment.

After all, it isn’t easy to nail the punches which Jotaro throws. It is even harder to match the strength of his Stand, Star Platinum, but the girls aren’t going to give up without a fight. Fans admit the two girls definitely have the most adorable punches in the entire franchise, and each of them would have powerful Stands on their side. With their hair pulled back perfectly, each girl proves they’ve got what it takes to be a member of the Joestar clan, and even Dio would be hard pressed to tell them otherwise.

Do you think this duo could take out Dio…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987, and is one of the longest running series in the magazine overall. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that initially began in 2012, and now has run for over 100 episodes spanning the first five major arcs of the series.