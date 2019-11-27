Viral Video Adds a Bit of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure to Your Morning Coffee

When in Rome, do as the Romans do! JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure featured Giorno and his pals often sitting down to think over strategies for upcoming battles or to assess situations by joining one another, putting their Stands away, and sharing cups of coffee and tea. While the story of Giorno Giovanna ended with the wielder of Golden Wind eventually becoming the leader of the Passione mob, it did come at a heavy price and shattered the gang’s ability to fully enjoy their collective cups of joe. Now, one fan has shared some amazing art work that uses a cup of coffee as the palate and brings Bruno Bucciarati back to life one last time.

Reddit User GogetaXVegeto shared this amazing video that shows off the cup of coffee that displays Bruno using his Stand, Zipper Man, to open up a portal in reality itself, with Bucciarati peeking through in this coffee art that will leave you scratching your head and asking how on earth the artist managed to do this:

Bucciarati wasn’t just the top supporting character in the season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind, but had so much screen time that fans debated whether or not he was the true protagonist for the Italian adventure of the franchise. Though halfway through the season, Bucciarati had died and was effectively changed into a walking corpse thanks to Giorno’s Golden Wind, Bruno used the time he had left well.

In the finale of the season, Bucciarati finally gave into his own mortality, dying in the battle against Diavolo. Though his spirit passed on, he was able to give Giorno one last pep talk before passing this mortal coil. With Zipper Man and Bruno leaving the franchise, its clear that their legacy continues to live on with fans of the franchise following Golden Wind’s end.

