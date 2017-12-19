Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon Posts Moving Tribute To Kim Jonghyun

With the k-pop fandom reeling from Kim Jonghyun’s passing, tributes are still pouring in for the idol. Yesterday, the popular singer passed away after an apparent suicide attempt, and fans of SHINee were left bewildered by the vocalist’s death. Now, some of Jonghyun’s closest friends and colleagues are writing their own condolences in the wake of his passing.

Taking to Instagram, Taeyeon from Girls’ Generation was the first artist from SM Entertainment to speak about Jonghyun following his death. The singer posted several photos which she took of Jonghyun at his recent solo concert, and Taeyeon shared a moving tribute which you can read below:

“That’s you, and there’s no you who won’t love you because there’s a different you. I like you a ton, I love you, I want to pat you on the back and I wanted to embrace you just one more time,” Taeyeon wrote.

“That’s what I was able to do but I hate myself for regretting it like that after losing the opportunity. I’m so sad, it’s so wasteful, our precious Jonghyunnie. If I call and say your name, I feel like you’ll say “Yeah!” in a high tone. I miss you a lot, our Jonghyunnie.”

Continuing, the singer went on to praise Jonghyun for writing a song the two performed together. “Lonely” was penned by the SHINee vocalist earlier this year, and its melancholy lyrics have taken on a new meaning in light of Jonghyun’s passing. Now, Taeyeon has admitted she always could relate to Jonghyun through more ways than just music.

“We are similar. We resemble each other. We know those feelings. Kim Jonghyun, who is the most unique and cool and incredible artist in my life, I really miss you a lot and I want to hold your hand. Jonghyun, you are the best. You really worked hard. I’ll make sure you’re not lonely.”

Fans of Taeyeon and Jonghyun will know the pair shared a close relationship. The friends often shared selfies of one another on social media, an Taeyeon has since cleared her schedule in light of Jonghyun’s passing. The singer canceled a fan-sign event after his passing was confirmed, and fans are waiting to hear if Taeyeon’s upcoming holiday comeback will be postponed as well.