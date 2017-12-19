Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon Posts Moving Tribute To Kim Jonghyun

With the k-pop fandom reeling from Kim Jonghyun’s passing, tributes are still pouring in for the idol. Yesterday, the popular singer passed away after an apparent suicide attempt, and fans of SHINee were left bewildered by the vocalist’s death. Now, some of Jonghyun’s closest friends and colleagues are writing their own condolences in the wake of his passing.
Taking to Instagram, Taeyeon from Girls’ Generation was the first artist from SM Entertainment to speak about Jonghyun following his death. The singer posted several photos which she took of Jonghyun at his recent solo concert, and Taeyeon shared a moving tribute which you can read below:
Videos by ComicBook.com
“That’s you, and there’s no you who won’t love you because there’s a different you. I like you a ton, I love you, I want to pat you on the back and I wanted to embrace you just one more time,” Taeyeon wrote.
그게 너고 또 다른 그 또한 너라고 해서 널 사랑하지 않을 사람은 없어. 널 무지 좋아하고 사랑하고 토닥여 주고싶고 한번이라도 더 안아주고 싶었어. 그게 내가 할 수 있는 일이었는데 이렇게 기회를 잃고 후회하고 있는 내가 너무 밉다. 너무 안타깝고 아깝고 소중한 우리 종현이. 전화해서 이름 부르면 당장이라도 하이톤으로 으응! 할것같은 우리 종현이 많이 보고싶어. 누나가 많이 못 안아줘서 미안해 사랑해 그리고 고마워. lonely 누나 생각하며 썼다는 그 과정을 다 기억해. 우린 비슷하잖아. 닮았고. 그 느낌들을 알잖아. 내 인생에 제일 특이하고 멋지고 훌륭한 아티스트 김종현 너무 많이 보고싶고 손잡아 주고싶다. 종현아 넌 최고야 너무 수고했어🖤 외롭지않게 해줄게.
“That’s what I was able to do but I hate myself for regretting it like that after losing the opportunity. I’m so sad, it’s so wasteful, our precious Jonghyunnie. If I call and say your name, I feel like you’ll say “Yeah!” in a high tone. I miss you a lot, our Jonghyunnie.”
Continuing, the singer went on to praise Jonghyun for writing a song the two performed together. “Lonely” was penned by the SHINee vocalist earlier this year, and its melancholy lyrics have taken on a new meaning in light of Jonghyun’s passing. Now, Taeyeon has admitted she always could relate to Jonghyun through more ways than just music.
“We are similar. We resemble each other. We know those feelings. Kim Jonghyun, who is the most unique and cool and incredible artist in my life, I really miss you a lot and I want to hold your hand. Jonghyun, you are the best. You really worked hard. I’ll make sure you’re not lonely.”
Fans of Taeyeon and Jonghyun will know the pair shared a close relationship. The friends often shared selfies of one another on social media, an Taeyeon has since cleared her schedule in light of Jonghyun’s passing. The singer canceled a fan-sign event after his passing was confirmed, and fans are waiting to hear if Taeyeon’s upcoming holiday comeback will be postponed as well.