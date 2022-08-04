Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Gives The King of Curses a Femme Makeover

Jujutsu Kaisen has plenty of heroes that make up the student body of Jujutsu Tech, with the Shonen franchise having plenty of villains to put them to task. One of the biggest antagonists of the series is Sukuna, the king of the curses that is currently residing within the body of the protagonist, Yuji Itadori. Following the popularity of the series, one cosplayer has given Sukuna a major makeover to help in celebrating the series that was created by Gege Akutami.

Following the success of both the first season of the anime and the prequel film of the franchise, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, MAPPA has already confirmed that a second season would be arriving next year in 2023. With the manga by Akutami continuing to run in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump, Sukuna has remained an integral part of the series as Yuji and his friends attempt to collect the cursed king's fingers. Shonen franchises presenting an anime hero with an internal beast that is vying for control is nothing new to the genre, with the likes of Naruto and Bleach doing something similar over the course of their stories, but you'd be hard-pressed to find a character eviler than Sukuna.

Instagram Cosplayer Che Heaven shared this brand new take on the demonic Sukuna who currently resides within the body of Yuji Itadori, with the supernatural presence giving the high-schooler a major power-up but also remaining a threat to the world of man at the same time:

While the anime adaptation will return next year, the manga series has still been going strong, though things are far different from what viewers had witnessed in the finale of season one. The second season will surely bridge the gap between what anime fans last witnessed and what stories the manga has told, with the likes of the Kyoto Incident and the Culling Game being prime examples of arcs that will, most likely, make their way to the small screen next year.

While Jujutsu Kaisen 0 wasn't able to hit the same heights as the current number one anime movie, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, the story of Yuta Okkotsu made the top ten of all time, proving how the Shonen franchise has managed to skyrocket in popularity in a relatively short amount of time.

What do you think of this new take on the king of curses? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.