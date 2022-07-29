Jujutsu Kaisen Hits Major Manga Milestone

Jujutsu Kaisen only began in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump in 2018 but it's wasted little time in rising up the ladder when it comes to anime popularity. With both the first season of the anime adaptation and the prequel movie, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, helping the manga's popularity, the franchise from Gege Akutami has hit yet another milestone. The second season of the anime adaptation has been confirmed to arrive next year in 2023, so the Shonen Jump series only can go up from here when it comes to overall sales numbers.

The supernatural Shonen series currently has over seventy million copies of its manga in circulation, proving that there is definitely a growing need to dive into the story of Yuji Itadori and his fellow classmates at Jujutsu Tech. While creator Gege Akutami has hinted that the end is on the horizon for the manga's story, there are still plenty of storylines, battles, and characters for the anime adaptation to sink its teeth into in the future.

At this year's Anime Expo, we were able to chat with creators at Studio MAPPA when it came to season two of Jujutsu Kaisen, with screenwriter Hiroshi Seko and MAPPA CEO Manabu Otsuka having this to say when it came to the anime's return:

Seko: "There's not much we can tell you right now. We are creating something based off of the original manga by Akutami-sensei and, for readers, they know what's already coming up ahead."

Otsuka: "Please look forward to it. I can't really say anything, but the staff is putting their heart and soul into something that the fans are gonna love. They know that's what the fans are expecting. They want to meet those expectations as much as possible for the fans that enjoy the series and love it."

While this is a major milestone for Jujutsu Kaisen when it comes to overall numbers of its manga in circulation, it still has a long way to go before it can hit the same heights as One Piece, Dragon Ball, Naruto, and Demon Slayer, which each respectively have hundreds of millions of copies of its printed story around the world.

