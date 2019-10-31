Horror Icon Junji Ito Gives Best Response to Marvel Question

Junji Ito is considered to be one of the world’s greatest masters in horror. The creator of such frightening tales as Smashed, Uzumaki, Gyo, and Tomei, the writer/artist manages to find a way to make the skin crawl of anyone who encounters his seemingly endless library of work. Recently, an online comic news site, Newsarama, had the opportunity to sit down and chat with the master of horror and pick his brain about a very specific series of stories with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Will the creator of some of the most disturbing stories of all time take a crack at telling stories of Avengers, Spider-Men, and Mutants?

Twitter User Minovsky Article shared the excerpt from Newsarama, highlighting where Ito was asked about whether or not he would want to dive into the world of MCU, suprisingly revealing that he doesn’t know much about the world of the Avengers and is usually filled in on the characters and events of this world thanks to his wife:

Junji Ito on Marvel pic.twitter.com/RsVUoTvvj5 — Macabresky (@MinovskyArticle) October 29, 2019

In the article, the interviewer mentions Junji Ito’s work on Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, though considering both Marvel and DC Comics have their own versions of Frankenstein’s monster, it wouldn’t be too difficult of a transition for the horror writer/artist to work on their version. Though the Marvel version is much more of a “monster”, the DC version of Frankenstein was one of the “Seven Soldiers of Victory” and usually bounces around the universe fighting monsters and threats to their universe. Ito won an Eisner Award for his work on Frankenstein so he certainly would make for a good addition to either comic universes’ stable of characters.

Both Marvel and DC have a wide variety of horror stories and characters, with the supernatural usually walking hand in hand with the “regular” super heroes of their continuities. Even the world of films is getting into all things horror with the Dr. Strange sequel, Multiverse of Madness, which has been billed by the director and the studio as being Marvel’s first foray into a straight up horror film. Needless to say, even without Dr. Strange, the MCU has a treasure trove of scary characters to pull from if they want to dive deeper into the terrifying world of the supernatural in the future.

What do you think of Junji Ito's hilarious response to whether or not he'd writer Marvel characters? What property would you most like to see the master of horror tackle from the world of comics?