Kagurabachi Launches in Shonen Jump to Extraordinary Praise

Kagurabachi just launched under Shonen Jump, and the series may just become manga's next big thing.

Has Shonen Jump found its new hit? Well, it seems like the manga community has a good argument for as much. After all, this week marks the launch of Hokazono Kakeru's new series, and Kagurabachi has readers raving for all the right reasons.

If you are not familiar with the series, well – don't be alarmed. The new series launched under Shueisha this week under Kakeru's control. Filled with gorgeous artwork and sleek action sequences, Shonen Jump fans are hoping the new series will mark a new hit for the magazine.

After all, word of mouth regarding Kagurabachi is high. In the past seven days, discussion of the series has surged on social media, and you can even track its interest through Google. Searches for Kakeru's series has grown exponentially since September 13th, and they are exploding now that the series has launched.

If you want to know more about Kagurabachi, the series is set in 1950s Japan, but it is not the world we know. The time-warped world follows a young man's mission to take on a sinister yakuza organization imbued with supernatural powers. Born the son of a powerful wordsmith, our protagonist Chihiro finds himself on a mission to hunt down the sorcerers backing Japan's yakazu, and he has a sword powerful enough to do it.

In a single chapter, Kagurabachi has the kind of pacing and action to please any readers. It is already drawing comparisons to hits like Demon Slayer and Bleach thanks to its intense plot. So if you want to get on board with Kakeru's series from day one, the series is available to read over on the Shonen Jump app.