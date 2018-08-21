‘Kakegurui’ Season 2 Confirms Release Date

Quickly confirmed after the first season ended its run in Japan, Kakegurui – Compulsive Gambler is coming back for a second season. But when can fans expect to see it for themselves? Not too far from now.

In the latest chapter of the manga series, Kakegurui confirmed that Season 2 of the anime adaptation will release in January 2019.

It’s no mystery why fans want the second season of the anime so badly as Kakegurui made a huge impression when it launched as part of the Winter 2018 anime season. The blend of tense, grounded situations with fantastical amounts of money and gambling, the series gained a ton of notoriety for what it puts its characters through.

The series is also just as known for the wildly diverse reaction faces of its losers and winners, starting with one of its main characters, Yumeko Jabami. If you want to see what this cult favorite is all about, Kakegurui – Compulsive Gambler is now available to stream on Netflix in the United States, United Kingdom, and the Phillipines.

Kakegurui – Compulsive Gambler has been licensed by Yen Press and Netflix and is described as such:

“Hyakkaou Private Academy. An institution for the privileged with a very peculiar curriculum. You see, when you’re the sons and daughters of the wealthiest of the wealthy, it’s not athletic prowess or book smarts that keep you ahead. It’s reading your opponent, the art of the deal. What better way to hone those skills than with a rigorous curriculum of gambling? At Hyakkaou Private Academy, the winners live like kings, and the losers are put through the wringer. But when Yumeko Jabami enrolls, she’s gonna teach these kids what a high roller really looks like!“

The first season was directed by Yuichiro Hayashi (Garo the Animation) for MAPPA, with Yasuko Kobayashi (Attack on Titan, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure) writing the scripts. Manabu Akita (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure) designed characters for the series, and TECHNOBOYS PULCRAFT GREEN-FUND (Witch Craft Works) handled the music for the series

Originally created Kakegurui – Compulsive Gambler is a series originally created by Homura Kawamoto with illustrations by Toru Naomura for Square Enix’s Gangan Joker magazine in 2014. The series has since spawned an anime series, with a second season on the way, and a live-action series.