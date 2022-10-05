Kamen Rider Zero-One #1 Releases First Look by Titan Comics

Titan Comics has the first look at its new Kamen Rider comic book series. Kamen Rider Zero-One by writer Brandon Easton (Transformers, Superman, Mister Miracle) and artist Hendry Prasetya (Power Rangers, Aquaman) is an original series based on the Tokusatsu TV series Kamen Rider Zero-One, which introduces all-new characters into the popular franchise. The TV series currently airs on Shout! Factory in the U.S. Kamen Rider features various characters who transform using belts, along with other tools, in order to engage in battle. The Kamen Rider Zero-One series was officially announced earlier this year at Anime Expo at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

The preview pages for Kamen Rider Zero-One #1 reveal Ragnarok, the newest villain to threaten Kamen Rider. Ragnarok faces off against Aruto Hiden (a.k.a. the insectile hero, Kamen Rider Zero-One) and his trusty humagear companion Izu. Additional covers for the first issue come from Inhyuk Lee, Derrick Chew, and Nahuel Grego, with additional covers featuring a glow-in-the-dark variant and a photo cover.

Kamen Rider: Zero One #1 goes on sale November 23rd and can be pre-ordered from your local comic shop and Forbidden Planet (UK & Europe).