KARD Drops Surprise Music Video For “Trust Me”

At the end of November, KARD had k-pop fans buzzing as the hot co-ed group released its music video for “You In Me.” Now, the band has surprised audiences with a brand-new video, and it hopes to answer any questions you have about the first MV.

Over on Youtube, a music video for “Trust Me” was uploaded to KARD’s official channel. The chill track is part of the group’s second mini-album, and “Trust Me” is described as a prequel film to the “You In Me” video shared last month.

The sleek video begins with a very different aesthetic to “You In Me.” The co-ed team of singers is separated at first before they reunite for their choreography towards the chorus. “Trust Me” tells the story of a couple who is feeling distant from one another, and its laidback melody differs greatly from the electro-pop vibe of “You In Me.”

Oh, and if you have seen “You In Me,” then you know the couples mentioned in this song don’t get a happy ending. J.Seph and Matt end up as corpses while Somin and Jiwoo celebrate. Yikes!

If you are not familiar with KARD’s newest mini-album, it debuted on November 21. Its single “You In Me” was teased on social media leading up to its MV’s debut, and there was no warning about “Trust Me” before its video went live. So far, the 6-track album charted South Korea’s Gaon album chart at number eight and landed on Billboard’s US World Albums at number 4.

