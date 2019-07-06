Kingdom Announces Special U.S. Theatrical Screening

The live-action Kingdom film adaptation is officially coming to the United States and Canada for a special theatrical screening. According to Funimation, the film will screen in theaters starting August 16th! The news was revealed while the company attended Anime Expo.

While the company sent out a tweet as official confirmation that points to Funimation’s website, further details are unclear such as exactly how long the film might screen. You can check out the tweet, with an English dub trailer, below:

In ancient China, a young boy dreams of becoming the greatest general. KINGDOM is coming to select theaters in the US and Canada starting August 16! ⚔️ Learn more: https://t.co/pXuwL1UKan pic.twitter.com/wQIiFc9zvr — Funimation 🚒🔥 @ AX (@FUNimation) July 4, 2019

The live-action Kingdom film began production in China in April 2018 following the popularity of a previous live-action short to celebrate the franchise’s 10th anniversary. The live-action cast includes Kanna Hashimoto as Ka Ryo Ten, Ryo Yoshizawa as Ei Sei, Masahiro Takashima as Sho Bun Kun, Shinnosuke Mitsushima as Heki, Masami Nagasawa as Yo Tanwa, Shinnosuke Abe as Bajio, Wataru Ichinose as Tajifu, Takao Osawa as O ki, Jun Kaname as Tou, Kanata Hongo as Seikyo, Renji Ishibashi as Ketsu Shi, Masaya Kato as Shi Shi, Takashi Ukaji as Gi Kou, Yasushi Ami as Rankai, Motoki Fukami as Jo Kan, Jun Hashimoto as Muta, and Tak Sakaguchi as Sa Ji.

Here’s how Funimation describes the live-action film:

“Orphaned by war, a young boy and his friend dream of changing their fate and becoming the world’s greatest generals. And after his friend sacrifices himself to protect the future emperor, the young boy’s path to greatness is set in motion.

“Helping the King reclaim the throne puts the boy’s blade to the ultimate test as they go against deadly assassins, large armies, and the dangerous mountain clan.

“In a country torn apart by war, only they can fight to unite the warring states!”

Kingdom was created by Yasuhira Hara for Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump in 2006. The story is set in China during the Warring States period and follows two orphans named Shin and Hyou. When the latter dies, Shin finds himself involved in a conspiracy which allows him to join the army. Shin dreams of becoming the world’s greatest general, and the hero tries to do so by helping Ei Sei of Qin unify China before its internal conflicts split it apart. The series was adapted into an anime series that ran for two seasons from 2013 to 2014, and has been adapted for an English-language release by Funimation.