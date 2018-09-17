Kirin Kiki, Beloved Japanese Actress, Dies at 75

The film and television industry mourns a major loss today as beloved Japanese actress Kirin Kiki has unfortunately passed away at the age of 75. She was known for battling major illnesses while still churning out fantastic, award-winning performances on screen.

Kiri has starred in numerous television shows and films in Japan, though most fans will know her for her work as Haru in The Secret World of Arrietty.

For those unfamiliar with Kiki’s work, she began her career in Japan in the 1960s under the stage name of Chiho Kiki. She had gained fame through her work on television, and even auctioned off her stage name on a Japanese variety show, leading her to the new (and current) stage name of Kirin Kiki.

The cause of her death has yet to be officially announced, but Kiki was diagnosed with cancer in 2004 and had been fighting it since then. She even fought other major illnesses such as a detached retina, and still won the Best Actress Japan Academy Prize for the film Tokyo Tower: Mom and Me, and Sometimes Dad, the best supporting actress award for her work in Kamikaze Girls and Half a Confession, and the best supporting actress Blue Ribbon Award for Still Walking.

She most recently starred in Hirokazu Kore-ada’s Shoplifters as the matriarch of a low income family who rely on shoplifting in order to survive. The film premiered at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, and even won the Palme d’Or award. Her successful TV credits include Seven Grandchildren, Kantaro Teruchi Family, and It’s Time.

In The Secret World of Arrietty, Kiki portrayed the main antagonist of the film Haru. Haru worked for Sadako Maki as a maid and was the one who was intent on catching the Borrowers in the act. Haru even runs them out of their home in the end. While Haru was portrayed by Carol Burnett in the English dub of the film, Kiki’s portrayal is just as fondly remembered by fans.

Kiki undoubtedly has made a lasting impression on Japanese television and cinema through her years of hard work, and the legacy of her performances will stand the test the time as some of the greatest work in the industry.

