Knights of the Zodiac Drops First Poster Ahead of SDCC

Saint Seiya has been around for decades, and while it is still gaining ground stateside, it would be foolish to consider the series small time. In fact, the classic series is one of Toei Animation's most popular, and its global fandom has millions to its name. Of course, that means all eyes are on Knights of the Zodiac since it is getting a live-action movie, and Hollywood just dropped its first poster for the film ahead of San Diego Comic-Con.

As you can see below, the teaser was released on Twitter through Saint Seiya's official page. It was there fans were told the live-action venture will debut in 2023, and we were even shown one of its most famous relics.

Yes, that is right. The poster shows off Seiya's pegasus pendant in all its bronze glory. It looks like the constellation will bless Seiya with some wild powers when this movie drops. So if you have not caught up with the franchise, you better get cracking.

Now if you did not know about this project, don't feel bad. Knights of the Zodiac was officially announced in 2016 during Comic Con Brazil, and Tomasz Baginski was hired to direct with writers Josh Campbell and Matt Stuecken overseeing the script. The movie quickly hired Mackenyu to play Seiya, the film's main character, while others like Madison Iseman, Sean Bean, Famke Janssen, Nick Stahl, and more filled out the ranks. Production on the movie took place overseas before wrapping amidst the pandemic, and SDCC plans to show off the film's first footage during a special panel.

For those who have never seen or read Saint Seiya, the series just migrated its manga to Viz Media's online library if you want to start reading. A number of anime series have been made for Saint Seiya that date back to 1986 at the earliest. If you are new to the series, you can watch its latest series Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac on Netflix right now!

What do you make of this Saint Seiya project? Are you excited to see the series tackle its first live-action venture?