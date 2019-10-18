Netflix Adds Original Saint Seiya Anime to Catalog

With the rebooted anime franchise getting a fresh coat of paint with a computer graphics makeover, Netflix let loose the latest anime series for the Saint Seiya franchise: Knights of the Zodiac! However, to remind folks of where the anime first found its roots, Netflix has apparently released the original series for Saint Seiya onto its catalogue to show viewers the humble beginnings of the protagonists who clash with the ancient Olympic gods. The first three season of the anime have dropped on the streaming service as well as the series Saint Seiya: The Lost Canvass!

Reddit User HectorDBotyInspector dropped the news that the original interpretation of the anime, which was originally released in 1980s and released over 110 episodes during its run time, has dropped on Netflix, allowing fans of the rebooted series the opportunity to see where it all began:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The streaming service has recently attempted to hit the anime market hard, not just with acquiring older series to add to their library, but also putting funds into entirely new franchises to call their own. Series like the rebooted Knights of the Zodiac, Carole and Tuesday, Cannon Busters, and Castlevania. Also, by digging into older, beloved franchises like Neon Genesis Evangelion, Netflix is attempting to come out swinging against other streaming services such as Crunchyroll and Funimation!

Will you be watching the first three seasons of Saint Seiya now that it’s been released on Netflix? What other older anime franchises would you like to see placed onto the streaming service? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Saint Seiya!

Netflix officially describes the series as such, “Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya follows modern day adventures of young warriors called “Knights”, who are sworn protectors of the reincarnated Greek goddess Athena. Each Knights wears a powerful armor based on their chosen zodiac constellation, and are called Knights of the Zodiac. They aid Athena in her battle against powerful Olympian gods who are bent on destroying the humankind.”

Saint Seiya was originally created by Masami Kurumada for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1986. The series follows five mystical warriors known as Saints. They’re fighters who wear powerful armor known as “Cloths” and derive their strength from the stars and constellations. Their goal is to defend the reincarnation of Athena by battling the other Olympians who wish to take over Earth.