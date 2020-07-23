Kodansha Comics Takes Action Following Anonymous Threat in Wake of Kyoto Animation Anniversary

Last year witnessed a terrible incident that claimed the lives of many animators and employees within the walls of Kyoto Animation, with the company currently rebuilding as well as recently holding a memorial for those who were lost, and with Kodansha Comics receiving threats that were similar to those received by Kyoto, the manga publisher sparred little time in following up on the threat. The suspect in the investigation had apparently taken to social media and issued a number of threats in regards to the employees and editors of the establishment, being taken into custody as a result.

Kodansha Comics has in fact been in operation for over one hundred years, recently printing such popular works in the world of manga such as Attack On Titan, Cells At Work, Akira, Fire Force, Ghost In the Shell, and Vinland Saga to name a few. With the world of manga publishers normally being dominated by the likes of Shonen Jump, Kodansha has carved out a name for itself with series that have managed to garner a huge audience in both print and with their anime adaptations that bring these, normally darker, stories to life. With Attack On Titan continuing to tell its final story, Kodansha has definitely left its mark on the world through its various properties.

Twitter User Otaku USA Magazine shared the report about the incident that was vaguely similar to those that befell Kyoto Animation, with Kodansha moving quickly to make sure that all their editors and employees were well taken care of following the social media entries directed their way:

Near Kyoto Animation Arson Anniversary, Man Arrested For Threats Against Kodansha https://t.co/LV2PSWwWKR pic.twitter.com/Zo2yUErmH1 — Otaku USA Magazine (@Otaku_USA) July 21, 2020

Originally started in 1981, Kyoto Animation Studio has become known worldwide for its work on creating popular anime television series such as K-On!, Free!, Full Metal Panic, and more. It has also created a number of animated films such as A Silent Voice, K-On! The Movie, and Free! Take Your Marks to name a few. Noted as the "first successful animation studio outside of Tokyo", Kyoto Animation has a long history within the industry and we hope that its history will continue into the future. With a quote reported in the NHK article as "Kyoto Animation having an indelible impact on Japan's Animation industry", the studio must be respected for its contributions to the medium.

