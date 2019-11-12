Crunchyroll Loves Unveils Exclusive Konosuba Clothing Line

It truly is a wonderful world when you are a fan of Konosuba. The anime stands as a favorite with fans, and its isekai origins have only bolstered its popularity. In fact, fans love the series so much that brands cannot keep stocked with their merchandise, but that is not the case for Crunchyroll! The company has announced its own Konosuba fashion line, and it is one fans will want to check out.

Starting today, Konosuba‘s in-house collection will go live thanks to Crunchyroll Loves. The streetwear collection will honor all of the series’ best characters through a variety of pieces.

According to the site, there are two long-sleeve shirts for sale as well as a hoodie. The final additions are two short-sleeve shirts for the warmer months. You can check out all of the pieces here and pick out the ones which will be joining your closet.

Of course, the timing of this collection could not be better. Today marks the theatrical release of a Konosuba film in the U.S. Crunchyroll partnered with Fathom Events to bring Konosuba – Legend of Crimson to select theaters before an encore showing goes live on November 14. You can read ComicBook.com’s review of the film here!

KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World!! started out as a line of light novels written by Natsume Akatsuki with illustrations provided by Kurone Mishima for Kadokawa’s Sneaker Bunko Imprint. It was later adapted into a manga in 2014, and an anime series by Studio Deen in 2016 and 2017 for two seasons. It is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll, and they describe the series as such:

“After a traffic accident, Kazuma Sato’s disappointingly brief life was supposed to be over, but he wakes up to see a beautiful girl before him. She claims to be a goddess, Aqua, and asks if he would like to go to another world and bring only one thing with him. Kazuma decides to bring the goddess herself, and they are transported to a fantasy world filled with adventure, ruled by a demon king. Now Kazuma only wants to live in peace, but Aqua wants to solve many of this world’s problems, and the demon king will only turn a blind eye for so long…”