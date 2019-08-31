Konosuba Illustrator Celebrates Movie Release with Special Artwork

Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! is one of the many franchises making its big anime return this year, and has recently just launched its major film effort, Crimson Legend, in Japan. This has been an exciting time to be a fan of the series, and this is especially true for those who have worked on the series as well. The original illustrator for the light novel series, Kurone Mishima, has been particularly looking forward to the new film too!

Mishima hyped up the release of the new film with a special series of illustrations counting down the final days before Crimson Legend’s release in theaters with cool new looks at each of the series’ fan favorite characters.

Directed by Takaomi Kanasaki, with series composition by Makoto Uezu, character designs by Koichi Kikuta, and music by Masato Koda, Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! Crimson Legend is now officially running in theaters in Japam. Crunchyroll has confirmed that they will be bringing the movie over to the United States some time in the future, but it is currently unclear as to what form this will take or when fans in North America can see it themselves.

Confirmed featured returning voice cast members include Jun Fukushima as Kazuma, Sora Amamiya as Aqua, Rie Takahashi as Megumin, Ai Kayano as Darkness, Yui Horie as Wiz, and Aki Toyosaki as Yunyun. Machico, the artist behind the first two opening themes for the anime series, is returning for the film’s theme too!

Read on to see the adorable countdown from Konosuba illustrator Kurone Mishima and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Six Days Left featuring Wiz and Vanir

Five Days Left featuring Yunyun and Megumin’s Little Sister Komekko

Four Days Left featuring Kazuma and Luna

Three Days Left featuring Darkness and Eris

Two Days Left featuring Aqua

One Day Left featuring Megumin

Here’s a Special Illustration Celebrating the Premiere!