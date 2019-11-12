Konosuba: Legend of Crimson Movie's English Dub Now Streaming on Crunchyroll

✖

The English dub release of Konosuba's big movie effort is now streaming on Crunchyroll! Following two successful seasons, Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! surprisingly branched out with a feature film effort rather than a third season. Releasing in Japan back in 2019 before enjoying a limited stint in theaters in other regions, now fans have a new way to check out Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! Legend of Crimson. Because while Crunchyroll had the English subtitled version of the film previously available, now the English dub release of the film is streaming as of January 1st.

The English dub of Konosuba has been a huge hit with fans through the first two seasons and OVA specials, and that's because of the strong core cast at the center of Arnie Pantoja as Kazuma, Faye Mata as Aqua, Erica Mendez as Megumin, and Cristina Vee as Darkness. Now more fans will get to see them in a feature film setting!

Crunchyroll officially describes Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! Legend of Crimson as such, "A video game-loving shut-in, Satou Kazuma's life should've ended when he was hit by a truck, but through a twist in fate, he ends up reincarnating in another world--and dragging the goddess, Aqua, along with him. 'I'm going to enjoy the life of an adventurer that I've always fantasized about from RPGs! Time to be the hero!' But in spite of his enthusiasm, only trouble was waiting for Kazuma.

Namely, the troublemaking goddess, Aqua; The wildly dorky mage, Megumin; And the unrelentingly delusional lady knight, Darkness; He ends up forming a party with these potentially powerful, but incredibly unfortunate individuals, which leads to deep debt, being tried for treason, slaying the Demon King's generals, and occasionally dying (again). Then, one day, the Crimson Demon girl Yun Yun says something that makes the entire group freeze up: 'I want to have your babies, Kazuma!'

Upon hearing the details, it turns out that the Crimson Demon village that Megumin and Yunyun are from is facing a threat that could mean it's ending. Kazuma and his gang follow Yunyun, who returns to the Crimson Demon village intent on saving it... when they are faced with their greatest threat yet! What will become of the unremarkable adventurer Kazuma's life in another world?!"

