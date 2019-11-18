Roger Avary, Writer of Pulp Fiction, Comments on KonoSuba Review

After surprisingly returning after the second season wrapped a few years ago, Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! with a major anime return that ran through Japanese theaters earlier this year. Crunchyroll released the new Konosuba: Legend of Crimson film in the United States for a limited time just a few days ago, and while it’s been a huge hit with fans…it’s been a big hit with some more surprising individuals. Roger Avary, who’s written the screenplay for films such as Pulp Fiction, Silent Hill, and Beowulf.

After going viral for his five star review of the new film, Avary took to Twitter to share more of his praise for the Konosuba movie, “Easily one of the best experiences in a cinema I’ve ever had. I would go as far as saying it’s the reason cinema was invented.”

Easily one of the best experiences in a cinema I’ve ever had. I would go as far as saying it’s the reason cinema was invented. — Roger Avary (@AVARY) November 17, 2019

Releasing in Japan earlier this year, Konosuba – Legend of Crimson debuted in United States theaters for a special limited event as part of one of Crunchyroll’s Movie Night limited screenings on November 12th and 14th. ComicBook.com totally agreed with Avary’s review, and you can check out our spoiler-free review of the film here, and here’s an excerpt to get you started:

“Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! – Legend of Crimson is a victory lap for the franchise that’s also teasing a future burning quite bright. An explosion of laughs, color, and all-around fun, this is a must see movie for fans of the original series and those just looking for a hilarious new fantasy adventure.”

Crunchyroll describes KONOSUBA -God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World- Legend of Crimson as such, “A video game-loving shut-in, Satou Kazuma’s life should’ve ended when he was hit by a truck, but through a twist of fate, he ends up reincarnating in another world–and dragging the troublemaking goddess, Aqua, the wildly dorky mage, Megumin, and the unrelentingly delusional lady knight, Darkness, with him.

Now, the Crimson Demon village that Megumin and Yunyun are from is facing a threat that could mean it’s ending. Kazuma and his gang follow Yunyun, who returns to the Crimson Demon village intent on saving it… when they are faced with their greatest threat yet! What will become of the unremarkable adventurer Kazuma’s life in another world?!