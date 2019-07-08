Crunchyroll Announces Konosuba Season 2 Dub, Adds OVA Specials

It’s been a good time to be a fan of Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World!! Though the second season of the series came to an end a couple of years ago, the series has been experiencing a major resurgence thanks to a few new releases sprinkled throughout the year. With the franchise coming back as part of the Isekai Quartet, and a new movie, Crunchyroll has been sweetening the deal even more for fans.

After an English dub release of the first season went over well with fans, Crunchyroll announced that the English dub of the second season is now in the works! But that’s not all!

Crunchyroll has also confirmed that they have added the two OVA specials for the series (released after the end of both the first and second seasons), and they are currently now available for streaming. They have the English dub release of these specials as well, and have even added Kayli Mills to the cast as the English voice of Yunyun.

The Konosuba OVA just dropped!!! So stoked to finally announce that I am 💖Yunyun💖 in the English dub~☆ I voiced her in the most recent episode of Isekai Quartet as well. I LOVE HER SO MUCH BECAUSE SOMEONE HAS TO. Big thanks to @alexvondavid @mummynyan @Crunchyroll 💗💗💗 pic.twitter.com/7OiNhM7bNw — Kayli Mills (@KayliMills) July 7, 2019

Crunchyroll will also bringing over the new Konosuba film, Crimson Legend, in the future as well, so fans will definitely be wanting to keep an eye on the streaming platform for more Konosuba content in the future!

KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World!! started out as a line of light novels written by Natsume Akatsuki with illustrations provided by Kurone Mishima for Kadokawa’s Sneaker Bunko Imprint. It was later adapted into a manga in 2014, and an anime series by Studio Deen in 2016 and 2017 for two seasons. It is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll, and they describe the series as such:

“After a traffic accident, Kazuma Sato’s disappointingly brief life was supposed to be over, but he wakes up to see a beautiful girl before him. She claims to be a goddess, Aqua, and asks if he would like to go to another world and bring only one thing with him. Kazuma decides to bring the goddess herself, and they are transported to a fantasy world filled with adventure, ruled by a demon king. Now Kazuma only wants to live in peace, but Aqua wants to solve many of this world’s problems, and the demon king will only turn a blind eye for so long…”