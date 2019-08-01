Kyoto Animation To Re-Release Six Films In Japan

Following the tragic arson incident, Kyoto Animation has managed to receive an outpouring of support from fans and fellow anime professionals from across the world. To assist in bringing the studio back on its feet, Kyoto will be re-releasing six of their animated films in Japan during a special series of screenings, including two Free! compilation films, two Sound! Euphonium films, as well as High Speed! to name a few. Beginning this month, the films will be released one after the other to celebrate the amazing anime films created by the studio of Kyoto.

Crunchyroll’s Official Twitter Account shared the news that Kyoto would be re-releasing six of their fan favorite anime films to the EJ Anime Theater in Japan:

One of Kyoto’s greatest strengths is its ability to take “mundane” activities seem far more energetic and epic than they may appear. It’s clear through its many anime television series and movies that Kyoto Studio has found its niche, and despite the recent arson tragedy, it seems that the animation house will continue moving forward and creating quality animation down the road. If you’re in Japan and want to re-visit any of these six films in a theater, you only have this month to do so.

Originally started in 1981, Kyoto Animation Studio has become known worldwide for its work on creating popular anime television series such as K-On!, Free!, Full Metal Panic, and more. It has also created a number of animated films such as A Silent Voice, K-On! The Movie, and Free! Take Your Marks to name a few. Noted as the “first successful animation studio outside of Tokyo”, Kyoto Animation has a long history within the industry and we hope that its history will continue into the future. With a quote reported in the NHK article as “Kyoto Animation having an indelible impact on Japan’s Animation industry”, the studio must be respected for its contributions to the medium.

If you are not familiar with Free!, then you have time to catch up. The anime made its debut in July 2013 after it was adapted from a light novel by Koji Oji. Before the show was ordered, a short animated PV featuring the novel’s cast was released. Fans from all over the world flocked to the video, buzzing over its animation style and concept. So, when Kyoto Animation green-lit the project for a full season, few were surprised. When the anime’s first season aired, the show became a success with international fans despite its sports content. In 2014, a second season of the anime was released before an animated film debuted in December 2015.

Sound! Euphonium originally began in 2013 as a light novel series from writer Ayano Takeda, subsequently made into a manga and anime, which follows a high school band club attempting to make a name for themselves by winning an upcoming tournament.