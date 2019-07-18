Anime

Kyoto Animation Tragedy Rallies Global Support With #PrayForKyoAni Hashtag

Following the tragic arson attack against Kyoto Animation Studio, fans are rallying together to offer their support of the popular anime creators. With 33 reported dead and 36 injured, fans of the medium are rallying together to show their respect and admiration of the studio itself. Created in 1981, the studio has created a number of fan favorite anime series and movies such as K-On!, A Silent Voice, and Free! to name a few. Universally loved, fans are sharing the hashtag #PrayForKyoAni to recall the history of the animation studio along with showing their overall support.

Comicbook.com will be sure keep readers updated on any new developments from this incident. Our thoughts are with all those affected by the tragedy.

