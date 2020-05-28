Lady Gaga's BLACKPINK Collab Has K-pop Fans Losing Their Minds
Lady Gaga has kept fans hanging on the edge of glory as they await new information about her album Chromatica, but no one expected the singer to pair up with K-pop legends for her next single. Earlier today, a new song by Lady Gaga went live titled "Sour Candy" which brings the pop star into the world of Korean pop music. She tapped BLACKPINK for the song's feature, and as you can imagine, the Internet is geeking out over the move.
For those who do not know, BLACKPINK is one of the biggest girl groups in K-pop these days. The group is signed under YG Entertainment, and despite the company's recent controversies, BLACKPINK has come out on top of the ordeal. Their debut song "Boombayah" remains a staple in K-pop, and it seems Lady Gaga was more than happy to welcome the queens to her album.
"Sour Candy" can be heard now thanks to streaming services like Apple Music and Spotify. Currently, the song is dominating the charts in both the U.S. and South Korea. In fact, the song has been so successful that it has broken a record that Black Pink fans are living for.
After all, this surprise collaboration managed to beat out a record held by Fifth Harmony. The American band because the girl group with the most number 1 tracks on iTunes with "Work From Home" but that has since been dominated by "Sour Candy". It went to number one in over 40 countries upon its release, so the power of Lady Gaga and BLACKPINK is stronger than ever. And if the pair should tour after the current pandemic cools down, well - you can bet the show would be a sold-out one.
What do you make of this all-star collaboration? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!
Who Runs the World?
sour candy's audio clip has surpassed 11m views HELLO???? BLACKPINK WORLD DOMINATION pic.twitter.com/BtBjDj7vn5— ً (@sourjensoo) May 28, 2020
Wonder Women
iTunes Worldwide:
#1. Sour Candy
#2. Rain On Me
iTunes US:
#1. Rain On Me
#2. Sour Candy
iTunes UK:
#1. Rain On Me
#2. Sour Candy
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, and BLACKPINK meeting each other in the charts in one album, CHROMATICA.— davey (@lalisasboi) May 28, 2020
Lady Gaga never lied about POWERFUL WOMEN! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WeJZt8XY7C
Same TBH
Me when BLACKPINK starts singing in korean in #SourCandy pic.twitter.com/Th8IIrK6bP— #RAINONME ⛈ (@gaga_squad) May 28, 2020
Welcome to the Club
I’M PROUD TO BE FIFTH MEMBER Of BLACKPINK ‘- Lady Gaga
OMFG! I’M SO PROUD!!😭— James (@YooJames_07) May 28, 2020
#SourCandy pic.twitter.com/XrZJqpMiVS
A True Gift
I’ve been listening to #SourCandy on repeat, I’m so obsessed with it 🍋🍬💕 @ygofficialblink and thank you @ladygaga for giving BLACKPINK this amazing opportunity!! We appreciate it so much ❤️— blackpink comeback 🍬 (@pinksBLVCKPINK) May 28, 2020
Uh, Surprise?
Me after Gaga's surprise drop of #SourCandy out of nowhere with BLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/8wnRxrw09O— Lady Gaga Alerts 🌟 (@GagasAlerts) May 28, 2020
O B S E S S E D
i’m obsessed this song is the best blackpinks voices gave me chills and lady gaga’s voice omg stan QEENS @ygofficialblink @ladygaga #SourCandy— BLACKPINK (@yg_blackpink_US) May 28, 2020
BLACKPINK in Your Area
blackpink really broke fifth harmony’s 5 years old record within few hours of sour candy’s release and are now the girl group with most #1’s (52) in Itunes history with a suprise release on someone else’s album that wasn’t even promoted at all like this is actually insane 😭— vi (@lisacvline) May 28, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.