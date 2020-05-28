Lady Gaga's BLACKPINK Collab Has K-pop Fans Losing Their Minds

Lady Gaga has kept fans hanging on the edge of glory as they await new information about her album Chromatica, but no one expected the singer to pair up with K-pop legends for her next single. Earlier today, a new song by Lady Gaga went live titled "Sour Candy" which brings the pop star into the world of Korean pop music. She tapped BLACKPINK for the song's feature, and as you can imagine, the Internet is geeking out over the move.

For those who do not know, BLACKPINK is one of the biggest girl groups in K-pop these days. The group is signed under YG Entertainment, and despite the company's recent controversies, BLACKPINK has come out on top of the ordeal. Their debut song "Boombayah" remains a staple in K-pop, and it seems Lady Gaga was more than happy to welcome the queens to her album.

(Photo: Interscope Records)

"Sour Candy" can be heard now thanks to streaming services like Apple Music and Spotify. Currently, the song is dominating the charts in both the U.S. and South Korea. In fact, the song has been so successful that it has broken a record that Black Pink fans are living for.

After all, this surprise collaboration managed to beat out a record held by Fifth Harmony. The American band because the girl group with the most number 1 tracks on iTunes with "Work From Home" but that has since been dominated by "Sour Candy". It went to number one in over 40 countries upon its release, so the power of Lady Gaga and BLACKPINK is stronger than ever. And if the pair should tour after the current pandemic cools down, well - you can bet the show would be a sold-out one.

What do you make of this all-star collaboration? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!