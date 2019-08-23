Last Call for Godzilla: King of the Monsters Blu-ray Pre-Orders

Michael Dougherty’s film Godzilla: King of the Monsters underperformed at the box office, but it was a huge hit with fans. That’s why the Blu-ray releases have been hot sellers during the pre-order period, which comes to an end on August 27th.
If you haven’t reserved a copy yet, you can pre-order the Blu-ray + Digital, 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray + Digital, 3D Blu-ray + Digital, and DVD versions right here at Walmart with free fast shipping. You can also get them Amazon with free fast shipping for Prime members (at the time of writing, the standard and 4K Blu-rays are over 30% off the list price). A breakdown of the monster-sized list of special features can be found below along with another Godzilla Blu-ray deal you might be interested in.
Godzilla: King of the Monsters Special Features:
- Commentary by Director
- Godzilla: Nature’s Fearsome Guardian
- Mothra: Queen of the Monsters
- King Ghidorah: The Living Extinction Machine
- Rodan: Airborne God of Fire
- Godzilla 2.0
- Making Morthra
- Creating Ghidorah
- Reimagining Rodan
- The Yunnan Temple
- Castle Bravo
- The Antarctic Base
- The Isla de Mara Volcano
- The Undersea Lair
- Millie Bobby Brown: Force of Nature
- Monster Tech: Monarch Joins the Fight
- Monsters Are Real
- Welcome to the Monsterverse
- Deleted Scenes
On a related note, Criterion Collection’s new Godzilla Blu-ray box set includes high-def versions of all 15 Godzilla Showa-era films made between 1954 and 1975. At the time of writing, it’s available to pre-order via Walmart and Amazon for $164.99 (27% off) with shipping slated for October 29th.
The Godzilla set includes the following films: Godzilla, Godzilla Raids Again, King Kong vs. Godzilla, Mothra vs. Godzilla, Ghidorah the Three Headed Monster, Invasion of Astro-Monster, Ebirah Horror of the Deep, Son of Godzilla, Destroy All Monsters, All Monsters Attack, Godzilla vs. Hedorah, Godzilla vs. Gigan, Godzilla vs. Megalon, Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla, and Terror of Mechagodzilla. The special features can be found below.
- High-definition digital transfers of all fifteen Godzilla films made between 1954 and 1975, released together for the first time, with uncompressed monaural soundtracks
- High-definition digital transfer of Godzilla, King of the Monsters (1956), the U.S.-release version of Godzilla
- Japanese-release version of King Kong vs. Godzilla from 1962
- Audio commentaries from 2011 on Godzilla and Godzilla, King of the Monsters featuring film historian David Kalat
- International English-language dub tracks for Invasion of Astro-Monster, Son of Godzilla, Destroy All Monsters, Godzilla vs. Megalon, Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla, and Terror of Mechagodzilla
- Directors Guild of Japan interview with director Ishiro Honda, conducted by director Yoshimitsu Banno in 1990
- Programs detailing the creation of Godzilla’s special effects and unused effects sequences from Toho releases including Destroy All Monsters
- New interview with filmmaker Alex Cox about his admiration for the Showa-era Godzilla films
- New and archival interviews with cast and crew members, including actors Bin Furuya, Tsugutoshi Komada, Haruo Nakajima, and Akira Takarada; composer Akira Ifukube; and effects technicians Yoshio Irie and Eizo Kaimai
- Interview with critic Tadao Sato from 2011
- Illustrated audio essay from 2011 about the real-life tragedy that inspired Godzilla
- New English subtitle translations
- Trailers
- PLUS: A lavishly illustrated deluxe hardcover book featuring an essay by cinema historian Steve Ryfle, notes on the films by cinema historian Ed Godziszewski, and new illustrations by Arthur Adams, Sophie Campbell, Becky Cloonan, Jorge Coelho, Geof Darrow, Simon Gane, Robert Goodin, Benjamin Marra, Monarobot, Takashi Okazaki, Angela Rizza, Yuko Shimizu, Bill Sienkiewicz, Katsuya Terada, Ronald Wimberly, and Chris Wisnia
