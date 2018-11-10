‘League of Legends’: Check Out This Incredible K/DA Akali Fan Art

Ever since the fictional League of Legends K-pop group K/DA released its first single last week, fans have been going wild over the song, its video, the live performance, and the visuals associated with all of the above. As you might expect, the production of fan art for the band has exploded, and one particular member has caught the eye of many.

If you’re not familiar, League of Legends is a multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game from Riot Games, and it hosted the finals of its annual world championship last week. In conjunction with that, the game released a series of cosmetic skins for various characters in the game. This time, the skins were all designed on the same theme: a fictional K-pop band called K/DA. (You can probably see where this is going.)

While the skins themselves were a known quantity for some time, the decision by the company to create a song, music video, and live performance to support the release is more recent. As of writing, the views on the YouTube music video for K/DA’s “POP/STARS” are over 39 million. It’s been, in a word, popular.

In the video, as previously mentioned, one particular character stands out: K/DA’s Akali. While she seems perfectly in sync with the rest of the group, neon colors coat her clothes and body when the lights go off, and there’s even a surprising rap section where those colors then move and shift as she speaks. It’s well done.

As with all things like this, an enormous amount of fan art has come out over the last week, much of which as focused on K/DA Akali and her shifting colors. Popular fan artist BossLogic has finally gotten in on the trend with his own take, and it’s glorious. You can check it out below:

“I don’t usually do @leagueoflegends art but after seeing that music video with neon #Akali was too dope, she looked amazing,” the artist’s Instagram caption reads. “The bad news is it made me fall down the kpop rabbit hole again[.]”

What do you think of his rendition? Are you a fan of League of Legends' fictional band?