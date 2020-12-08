The Legend of Korra Is Getting a Limited Edition Steelbook Collection (Exclusive)

✖

Just like its predecessor, Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Legend of Korra is getting the limited Steelbook collection treatment. ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal Nickelodeon and Paramount Home Entertainment's plans to release The Legend of Korra – The Complete Series Limited Edition Steelbook Collection on March 16th, available here on Amazon. The set collects all four seasons of the Emmy Award-winning series in one package featuring new artwork by artist Caleb Thomas, handpicked by series co-creator Bryan Konietzko, who also designed Avatar's Steelbook collection. Each book features one of the different bending elements (Fire, Water, Earth, and Air). The front covers shows Korra's transformation as the Avatar, while the back covers show key moments from throughout the series. This collection will have a limited production run of 10,000 units.

Created by Konietzko and Michael Dante DiMartino, The Legend of Korra begins 70 years after Avatar: The Last Airbender's end and introduces brand-new characters and settings. The series follows the new Avatar, Korra, as she faces the difficult challenges, duties, and responsibilities of being the Avatar.

(Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount Home Entertainment)

The series aired on Nickelodeon and Nick.com from April 2012 through December 2014, earning critical acclaim, a devoted fan following, and Annie and Primetime Emmy awards. The series features the same blend of anime and traditional animation as the original Avatar: The Last Airbender series, with a voice cast that includes Janet Varney, David Faustino, P.J. Byrne, J.K. Simmons, Seychelle Gabriel, Dee Bradley Baker, and Mindy Sterling.

The Legend of Korra – The Complete Series Limited Edition Steelbook Collection goes on sale on March 16, 2021, from Paramount Home Entertainment and Nickelodeon Home Entertainment for $97.99. Contents details follow:

(Photo: Nickelodeon, Paramount Home Media)

Seasons: Book One: Air Season 1 – 12 episodes – Aired 4/14/12 – 6/23/12 Book Two: Spirits Season 2 – 14 episodes – Aired 9/13/13 – 11/22/13 Book Three: Change Season 3 – 13 episodes – Aired 6/27/14 – 8/22/14 Book Four: Balance Season 4 – 13 episodes – Aired 10/3/14 – 12/19/14

Bonus Content: Book One: Air Audio Commentary (episodes 101-112) The Legend of Puppetbender Presents “The Making of a Legend: The Untold Story – Part I” Creator’s Favorite Scenes: Animatics Welcome to Republic City The Revelation (2) The Voice in the Night The Spirit of Competition (2) And the Winner Is… When Extremes Meet Turning the Tides Endgame Book Two: Spirits Audio Commentary (episodes 113-126) Scene Bending Rebel Spirit Scene 1 Rebel Spirit Scene 2 The Southern Lights Scene 1 The Southern Lights Scene 2 Civil Wars, Pt. 1 Civil Wars, Pt. 2 Peacekeepers Beginnings: Part 1 Beginnings: Part 2 The Guide A New Spiritual Age Night of a Thousand Stars Harmonic Convergence Darkness Falls Light in the Dark Kindred Spirits: Tenzin’s Family Inside the Book of Spirits The Re-telling of Korra’s Journey Feuding Spirits: Korra’s Family Book Three: Change Audio Commentary (episodes 201-213) The Spirit of an Episode A Breath of Fresh Air Rebirth The Earth Queen In Harm’s Way The Metal Clan Old Wounds Original Airbenders The Terror Within The Stakeout Long Live the Queen The Ultimatum Enter the Void Venom of the Red Lotus Book Four: Balance Audio Commentary (episodes 214-226) Kuvira vs. Prince Wu Republic City Hustle: Parts 1-3 The Legend of the Puppetbender Presents “The Making of a Legend: The Untold Story – Part II” Legend of Korra: New York Comic-Con Panel Featurette



