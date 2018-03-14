Loot Crate 20% off Deal Includes a Mystery Bundle and a Lucky Demogorgon

Loot Crate is running a St. Patrick’s Day deal that offers 20% off new, reactivating, or upgrading Loot Crate, Loot Gaming or Loot Anime subscriptions – and they’re tossing in a free mystery bundle as a bonus! Not only that, 20 subscribers will get a Demogorgon figure that will surely serve as a good luck charm (with a high resale value) to any looter fortunate enough to get one.

All you need to do is head on over to the Loot Crate deal page, pick between a standard Loot Crate, Loot Gaming, or Loot Anime subscription of 1, 3, 6, or 12 months, and use the code SHENANIGANS at checkout. The deal is good until March 19th at 9pm PST or while supplies last. The mystery bundle will ship separately in April. Now, here are some hints at what you can expect in your first crate:

The standard Loot Crate’s theme for March is PLAYBACK, and it will include exclusive collectibles and apparel from Dungeons & Dragons, Back to the Future, Sonic the Hedgehog, and The Simpsons.

The Loot Gaming theme for March is RELIC, and it will include gear from Sea of Thieves, God of War, Skyrim, and World of Warcraft.

The Loot Anime theme for March is BRAVE, and it will include gear from Neon Genesis Evangelion, Fairy Tail, and Assassination Classroom.

Again, head on over to Loot Crate to take advantage of this deal while you can. Given the discount, the free bundle, and a chance to win the Demogorgon figure, this is quite a deal – even if you opt for a single month subscription. Plus, it looks like the March crates are going to be good ones, so this is a pretty great time to get started.

For those of you who are unfamiliar, Loot Crate is a subscription service that sends you a mysterious box of exclusive goodies that includes toys and apparel that are based on a revolving theme. It’s like getting a surprise Christmas gift box full of nerdy items each month!

