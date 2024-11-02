New Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim Promo Highlights Epic Theme

The Lord of the Rings will be making its anime debut later this year with a new feature film hitting theaters, and a new promo is showing off the epic theme song fans will get to hear in The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim. This new entry in the long running The Lord of the Rings film franchise is adapting one of the smaller stories within creator J.R.R. Tolkien’s original world, and will feature the first female lead character in one of the films. Although the franchise has had prior experience with animation, this is the first new animated entry in quite a long time.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim will be hitting theaters later this December, and the new anime feature film will feature a theme song titled “The Rider.” Written by Phoebe Gittins and David Long, and as performed by Paris Paloma, fans can get the first listen of the new film’s theme song in the newest teaser trailer released for the film. Dubbed “King,” you can check out the promo in the video above that showcases more of the big action that fans will get to see play out. A tease of the theme song was also shared on the film’s social media channels as well.

Return to Middle-earth with Paris Paloma’s new single, The Rider, inspired by #LOTR: The War of the Rohirrim, available on November 14. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/XC4T4vVLdy — Warner Bros. Pictures (@wbpictures) November 1, 2024

What Is The War of the Rohirrim?

Currently clocking in at two hours and 30 minutes, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim will be hitting theaters beginning on December 13th. Directed by Kenji Kamiyama (Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex) for New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Animation with animation production from Sola Entertainment, the new film is based on characters originally created by The Lord of the Rings author J.R.R. Tolkien. The script comes from Jeffrey Addiss, Will Matthews, Phoebe Gittins, and Arty Papageorgiou with Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh, Sam Register, Sam Register, Carolyn Blackwood and Toby Emmerich serving as executive producers.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim will star the likes of Gaia Wise stars as Hèra, Luke Pasqualino as Wulf, Brian Cox as Helm Hammerhand, Shaun Dooley as Freca, Miranda Otto as the narrator, Lorraine Ashbourne, Yazdan Qafouri, Benjamin Wainwright, Laurence Ubong Williams, Michael Wildman, Jude Akuwudike, Bilal Hasna, Janine Duvitski, and more. There will be a Japanese dub when it launches in Japan on December 27th that will feature Masachika Ichimura leading the pack as Helm Hammerland.

What Will The War of the Rohirrim Be About?

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim will tell a story that takes place nearly 200 years before the events of The Lord of the Rings films (taking on a very small excerpt story in Tolkien’s original work) and has a female protagonist for the first real time. New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures tease what to expect from the new anime film as such:

“Set 183 years before the events chronicled in the original trilogy of films, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim tells the fate of the House of Helm Hammerhand, the legendary King of Rohan. A sudden attack by Wulf, a clever and ruthless Dunlending lord seeking vengeance for the death of his father, forces Helm and his people to make a daring last stand in the ancient stronghold of the Hornburg—a mighty fortress that will later come to be known as Helm’s Deep. Finding herself in an increasingly desperate situation, Héra, the daughter of Helm, must summon the will to lead the resistance against a deadly enemy intent on their total destruction.”