The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim Reveals Japanese Cast

The Lord of The Rings: The War of The Rohirrim will be the first time in years that Middle Earth has been featured on the silver screen. While Amazon prepares to revisit the likes of Mordor later this year for The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power’s second season, The War of The Rohirrim will be the first time that Middle Earth has received an anime event. Since the upcoming animated film will be made in Japan, it should come as no surprise that the movie will receive its own Japanese dub and Warner Bros has shared the actors that will help bring it to life.

When it comes to the Japanese cast, The War of The Rohirrim has announced that Masachika Ichimura will take on the role of Helm Hammerhand, Fuka Koshiba will play Hera, Kejiro Tsuda will play Wulf, Takako Honda will place Olwin, Manabu Muraji will play the Orc Lot, and Hayato Taya will play Reef. For the English Dub, The Lord of The Rings anime has confirmed the likes of Brian Cox, Gaia Wise, Luke Pasqualino, and Miranda Otto will make up the cast.

The War of The Rohirrim Japanese Trailer

In an interview earlier this year, The War of The Rohirrim’s director Kenji Kamiya explained why having a female protagonist in the anime film was a necessity, “In Japanese animation, it’s not uncommon for a female protagonist to be the main character, but it’s more rare in the live-action films made from The Lord of the Rings. Our film has a strong female lead in Héra, and our story is narrated by the noble Tolkien figure Éowyn, so women are very well represented. I think there are a lot of fans who really like Tolkien’s original work, so I hope those people will enjoy it. Making this movie has been a fun challenge.”

If you want a closer look at The Lord of The Rings’ anime that takes place long before Frodo and Bilbo went on their unique journeys in Middle Earth, here’s how Warner Bros describes the upcoming movie, “Set 183 years before the events of the Lord of the Rings film trilogy, The War of the Rohirrim tells the story of Helm Hammerhand, a legendary king of Rohan, and his family as they defend their kingdom against an army of Dunlendings. Helm goes on to be the namesake for the stronghold Helm’s Deep.”

