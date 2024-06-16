The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim Synopsis Revealed

The Lord of the Rings will be returning to theaters later this year with its very first anime movie project, and now more story details have been revealed for The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim! The Lord of the Rings is now in the midst of a major franchise revival with a number of new projects now in the works, and one of them is a brand new movie overseen by the director behind Ghost in the Shell, Eden of the East, and much more! The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim will be telling a story from the original series, but fleshing it out much more than the books.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is adapting a story from J.R.R. Tolkien's original books set 200 years before the events of the movie trilogy, and focusing on a protagonist named named Hèra (voiced by Gaia Wise) who didn't even have a name in the original story. As for what to expect from the new movie, the official plot synopsis has been revealed and teases the kinds of characters and conflicts that we will get to see when the film hits theaters in December.

(Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures / New Line Cinema)

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim Story Synopsis Revealed

New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures tease The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim as such, "Set 183 years before the events chronicled in the original trilogy of films, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim tells the fate of the House of Helm Hammerhand, the legendary King of Rohan. A sudden attack by Wulf, a clever and ruthless Dunlending lord seeking vengeance for the death of his father, forces Helm and his people to make a daring last stand in the ancient stronghold of the Hornburg—a mighty fortress that will later come to be known as Helm's Deep. Finding herself in an increasingly desperate situation, Héra, the daughter of Helm, must summon the will to lead the resistance against a deadly enemy intent on their total destruction."

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim will be releasing in theaters on December 13th. Currently clocking in at two hours and 30 minutes, the new film is directed by Kenji Kamiyama for New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Animation with animation production from Sola Entertainment. Based on characters originally crafted by J.R.R. Tolkien, Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh, Sam Register, Sam Register, Carolyn Blackwood and Toby Emmerich serve as executive producers. The script comes from Jeffrey Addiss, Will Matthews, Phoebe Gittins, and Arty Papageorgiou.