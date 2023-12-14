One Anime Movie Just Ranked Amongst 2024's Most-Anticipated Films

Anime films are continuing to strike big at the box office, with this past weekend in North America seeing Studio Ghibli taking the top spot thanks to its latest film, The Boy And The Heron. 2024 is once again aiming to be a big year for anime, and a major release has been ranked as one of the most anticipated movies of the new year amongst some live-action heavy hitters. While it's been some time since fans visited the Shire, 2024 will give fans the opportunity to return to the magical world.

Lord of The Rings: The War of The Rohirrim is an anime film developed by Warner Bros Pictures, aiming to further flesh out the world that introduced fans to the likes of Gandalf, Frodo, Aragon, Sauron, and so many more magical characters. The film is set to chronicle the story of Helm Hammerhand, who lived hundreds of years prior to the events of the original trilogy. While the movie has seen a few delays, fans can expect to catch The War of The Rohirrim in theaters on December 13th of next year.

Where Does The Lord of The Rings Rank?

According to Fandango, the upcoming Lord of The Rings animated film is in the top ten for most anticipated movies of 2024. The movie ranks behind the likes of Deadpool 3, Beetlejuice 2, Venom 3, and other animated heavy hitters. At present, Warner Bros has yet to reveal any trailers to give Hobbit fans an idea of what the animation will look like, though footage was shown to a select few at this year's Annecy Festival.

We asked over 8,000 Fandango ticket buyers, and here are the 10 Most Anticipated Movies of 2024!

More from our 2024 Survey: https://t.co/5JPDBeGc0u pic.twitter.com/cGO3Jbichn — Fandango (@Fandango) December 14, 2023

Lord of The Rings: The War of The Rohirrim has an all-star cast that will bring to life the battle that took place long before the Ring of Power wound up in the hands of Frodo. The cast includes Brian Cox, Gaia Wise, Miranda Otto, Luke Pasqualino, Lorraine Ashbourne, Yazdan Qafouri, Benjamin Wainwright, Laurence Ubong Williams, Shaun Dooley Michael, Jude Akuwudike, Bilal Hasna, Janine Duvitski.

Warner Bros Discovery has hinted that they are moving forward with new stories in the world of Mordor, as a second season of Amazon's live-action series, The Rings of Power, has been confirmed. It will be interesting to see if The War of The Rohirrim opens the door for The Lord of The Rings to continue in the animated world moving forward.

