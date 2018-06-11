‘Love Live!’ Fan Arrested Following Concert Bombing Threats

Love Live! has some of the most dedicated fans in anime, as the fictional idol group franchise has a mass appeal, but one of those fans took that dedication too far and threatened violent attacks against one of the series’ concerts.

According to a report from Anime News Network, a 17 year old student from the Okayama Prefecture was arrested on a count of obstructing business. The student allegedly posted bomb threats for the upcoming Love Live! Sunshine!! concerts in Tokorozawa on social media.

Police reports indicated that on a few occasions the suspect in question posted about the upcoming “Love Live! Sunshine!! Aqours 3rd Love Live! Tour ~Wonderful Stories~” concerts at the MetLife Dome in Tokorozawa, Japan with text threatening explosions. The suspect even allegedly posted photos and videos of “firecracker-like” objects kept together with tape.

But it seems the suspect did all of this to be noticed as the police report indicates that the suspect admitted to the charge placed against him stating that “[he] wanted to be noticed.” While this suspect made the threat with ill intentions, it is great to see that no one was harmed due to something even more egregious.

Kadokawa has recently announced that the upcoming Love Live! Sunshine!! movie will feature a completely new story, complete with new animation. This is great for fans who were worried that the series was going to be a recap film much like most of the anime films that hit theaters.

Fans were broken up over the end of the series as it didn’t leave much room for a possible continuation after the final episode aired. The series had won over fans since it was a distinctly different series from its predecessor with a new cast. Fans of Love Live! come from many demographics, and the fandom even includes some more surprising names like William Shatner, who confessed about his love of the show on Twitter.

For those unfamiliar with Love Live! School Idol Project, the series is a joint project between ASCII Media Works’ Dengeki G‘s magazine, music label Lantis, and animation Studio Sunrise. The story follows Honoka Kosaka, a girl who is attending a school that is about to be closed down due to a lack of new applicants. Discovering that school idol groups are very popular, Honoka decides to start a group with friends from school. Soon they enter in the cross-country idol competition, Love Live.

The series first launched in Dengeki G in 2010, and has subsequently released many music CDs, animated music videos, manga, video games, and two seasons of an anime series. The first season ran for 13 episodes in 2013, and the second season aired in 2014 for the same episode count. The series has been licensed for an English language release by NIS America, with a sequel series following a new set of school idols, Love Live! Sunshine!! launching in 2015.

via Anime News Network