Lupin the 3rd CGI Movie Is Earning Rave Reviews

Lupin The Third, the long running manga/anime franchise that has followed the Gentleman Thief on high stakes, and often hilarious, adventures is making a big comeback with the newest computer generated animation movie that has fans thinking of Pixar when they see material from Lupin The Third The First! Now, with the movie having hit theaters in Japan, some critics are beginning to let their thoughts hit social media, sharing their impressions of the latest adventure of the Gentleman Thief that is touted as being one of the “best CG anime films ever”!

Twitter User DoctorDazza shared their thoughts on Lupin The Third The First, stating that the animation itself is breathtaking, and though the story may be a tad on the predictable side, the amazing detail and choreography that lies within the feature length film makes for an anime experience not to be missed:

Lupin the Third: The First – as one of the best CG anime films ever – is the most fun I had in the cinema in 2019. Read my full review on @Crunchyroll ⤵️ 🎩 https://t.co/eV8aBjMoFy pic.twitter.com/pKVdeTkIAs — Dazza! 🍍 (@DoctorDazza) December 23, 2019

A North American release date has yet to be confirmed for the well touted feature length film, though we’d bet money on the fact that we’ll be hearing news about either a theatrical or home video release at some point in the future. Lupin has found an audience in North America thanks in part to the series being shown on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim programming block, though the release of this film would certainly help in widening the franchise’s influence on the public.

The most recent version of the franchise is the anime Lupin the Third Part 5 which is the sixth iteration of the anime overall, and aired in Japan last year. You can currently find the original Japanese release with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and they describe the series as such:

“Lupin’s current target: a key to a certain server facility. Once obtained, the information of all the customers and their funds from the world’s largest online bank will be in Lupin’s hands. There, they find the developer of the security system of the bank: Ami. Lupin and Jigen successfully capture Ami and bring her to their hideout. However, almost immediately upon their arrival, Zenigata and his men surround the place. Being at a loss as to why their location was exposed so easily, they discover an online show going viral. The show’s name: “Arrest Lupin III.”