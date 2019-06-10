Lupin the Third Part 5 Debuts Toonami Promo

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable officially aired its final episode on the last airing of Toonami, so this left a big gap in the schedule for another major anime series. Luckily, Adult Swim and Toonami have found a fitting replacement with the next iteration of the Lupin the Third anime series – Lupin the Third Part 5. Toonami announced the series was joining the line-up a few months back, but now fans have gotten their first look at how the series will be joining the block.

Lupin the Third Part 5 will officially begin airing on Toonami Saturday, June 15th at 1:00AM EST, taking over from Diamond is Unbreakable. To prepare for its big debut, Toonami debuted a slick new promo for the series and you can check it out in the video above!

If you’re curious about the current Toonami line-up, the new schedule beginning June 15th is as follows (in EST):

10:30 PM – My Hero Academia

11:00 PM – Dragon Ball Super

11:30 PM – Attack on Titan Season 3 Part 2

12:00 AM – The Promised Neverland

12:30 AM – Sword Art Online: Alicization

1:00 AM – Lupin the Third Part 5

1:30 AM – Black Clover

2:00 AM – Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

2:30 AM – Naruto: Shippuden

3:00 AM – Hunter x Hunter

Lupin the Third Part IV also previously aired on Toonami, but the franchise has been missing from the block ever since. With its big return, the Toonami block continues its incredibly strong anime line-up. The block has been a big boon for anime fans in recent years, and it seems to only be getting more impressive with each new series making their debut. This is all before the block unleashes its next Total Immersion Event later this year, too.

Lupin the Third Part 5 is the sixth iteration of the anime overall, and aired in Japan last year. You can currently find the original Japanese release with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and they describe the series as such:

“Lupin’s current target: a key to a certain server facility. Once obtained, the information of all the customers and their funds from the world’s largest online bank will be in Lupin’s hands. There, they find the developer of the security system of the bank: Ami. Lupin and Jigen successfully capture Ami and bring her to their hideout. However, almost immediately upon their arrival, Zenigata and his men surround the place. Being at a loss as to why their location was exposed so easily, they discover an online show going viral. The show’s name: “Arrest Lupin III.”