New Madoka Magica Anime Reveals Episode Order

Puella Magi Madoka Magica remains one of the standout anime franchises released in the 2010s, and although the original series came to a pretty definitive end fans have been wanting to see more of it ever since. It has continued with a few movies and other side projects, and one of those side projects recently debuted a new anime adaptation. Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story has finally premiered as part of the Winter 2020 anime season, and now there’s a wonder of just how many episodes this new series will be sticking around for.

According to a new listing from Aniplex (as spotted by Anime News Network), Magia Record will be running for 13 episodes in total. This will be broken up into five Blu-ray and DVD releases for the home video fans in Japan, and ANN notes that there are currently no other listings for future volumes beyond the five announced.

While it’s not quite confirmed whether or not this new series will be running beyond its slated 13 episodes, this episode order does make a lot of sense considering that the original series only ran for 12 episodes. 13 means it will have a single episode outside of the standard Winter cour schedule, so the final one might be a special release. But there’s also no way to confirm that for sure until all 13 episodes release in full.

Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story is based off a mobile game of the same name, and although it features new characters there are a few notable ties to the original. This new story follows a young girl named Iroha Tamaki as she searches for her missing younger sister Ui in the strange city of Kamihama, where various magical girls are gathering to do battle. Meeting with Madoka, the main character of the mainline series, as she’s searching for a missing Homura, Iroha becomes a magical girl fueled by a wish to rescue her sister from a strange illness.

You can currently find the series streaming on FunimationNOW alongside its release in Japan, and Crunchyroll and HIDIVE will offer the series at a later date. Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story is directed by Gekidan Inu Curry and original Madoka Magica series director Yukihiro Miyamoto for SHAFT. Takumi Ozawa is composing the music, Yota Tsuruoka is directing the sound, and the original character designs are provided by Ume Aoki.

