Magia Record Season 2 Shares Poster, Release Window

Magia Record has continued the story set in place by Puella Magi Madoka Magica, and the story is far from over. If you did not know, the series went live with season one some time ago, and a second is in the works. Now, fans have been gifted with a look at season two, and they know when the season will be going live.

The update came straight from Magia Record as its official Twitter posted its season two visual. You can find the image below as it shows off our heroines in full uniform. And what's more is that the poster confirms the release window of season two.

According to the team, Magia Record will debut season two this summer. There is no word on when exactly the premiere date will be, but fans can make a guess. The summer cour begins in July which is right around the corner. It seems likely the season will debut next month, but it could go live anytime between now and the end of September.

For those of you unfamiliar with Magia Record, the story originated in a video game that follows the events of Madoka Magica. A series of arcs make up the story as they follow a young girl named Iroha. But as the story moves forward, the young girl encounters the infamous Kyubey as well as several heroines from the original anime.

If you want to watch Madoka Magica first, you can check out the anime on Netflix, HBO Max, and Crunchyroll. You can find the anime's official synopsis below:

"She has a loving family and best friends, laughs and cries from time to time... Madoka Kaname, an eighth-grader of Mitakihara middle school, is one of those who lives such a life. One day, she had a very magical encounter. She doesn't know if it happened by chance or by fate yet. This is a fateful encounter that can change her destiny. This is a beginning of the new story of the magical witch girls."

