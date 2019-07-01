Makoto Shinkai’s Weathering With You Releases First Clip

Makoto Shinkai’s Your Name was one of the most successful anime releases of all time, so naturally the anticipation has been building to a fever pitch for whatever follow up project he would make next. His next film, Tenki no Ko: Weathering With You, has already been grabbing a ton of attention for having the same close attention to detail as Shinkai’s previous works so fans are hoping the film will deliver beyond its aesthetics.

In this first full clip from the film, provided by Moetron News, fans get an extended look at one of the most interesting scenes in the previously released trailers. The main female protagonist Hina can control the weather, and fans finally get to see it in full action.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Scene from the “Tenki no Ko” (Weathering with You) anime film; opens July 19th (CoMix Wave) pic.twitter.com/FPKeBXM9e2 — moetron | pKjd (@pkjd8I8) June 30, 2019

Each of Shinkai’s films so far has explored a different kind of relationship as two central characters to cross some kind of distance between one another. Along with the magical realism of each setting, this blends together to create a fulfilling emotional experience. This film already seems to have the gorgeous detail and magical hook that previous films had, now it’s just a matter of seeing how the film’s two main characters Hina and Hodaka come together.

Currently scheduled for a release on July 19th in Japan, Makoto Shinkai will direct and write the film for CoMix Wave Films, Masayoshi Tanaka returns from Your Name to design the characters, Atsushi Tamura will serve as animation director, and Hiroshi Takiguchi will serve as art director. The film stars Kotaro Daigo as Hodaka Morishima and Nana Mori as Hina Amano along with Tsubasa Honda, Shun Oguri, Sakura Kiryuu, Sei Hiraizumi, Yuki Kaji, and Chieko Baisho in currently unconfirmed roles.

GKIDS has confirmed that they have licensed the film for an English language release with the current release window of 2020. They describe the film as such, “The summer of his high school freshman year, Hokoda runs away from his remote island home to Tokyo, and quickly finds himself pushed to his financial and personal limits. The weather is unusually gloomy and rainy every day, as if to suggest his future. He lives his days in isolation, but finally finds work as a writer for a mysterious occult magazine. Then one day, Hokoda meets Hina on a busy street corner. This bright and strong­willed girl possesses a strange and wonderful ability: the power to stop the rain and clear the sky…”