Marvel Comics Hosting Manga Competition With ‘Fairy Tail’ Creator

If any of your artists were looking to pitch a comic to Marvel, then your chance is coming. The publisher knows how to please western fans when it comes to stories, but Marvel Comics needs your help to make a manga comeback. After all, the company is hosting a new manga competition, and it has tapped Hiro Mashima to see the gig through.

Recently, Marvel Comics confirmed it would host a competition via Kodansha. The manga publisher is set to kick off the Magazine ‘Marvel’ Manga Award in an upcoming issue of Weekly Shonen Magazine. The event is open to everyone from professionals to amateurs, and the creator of Fairy Tail will acts as a special judge for the event (via ANN).

Of course, Mashima will not be judging the submissions by himself. Marvel Comics will put its editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski on the panel as well as its chief creative officer Joe Quesada. The three will select a winner from the second annual competition and help make one lucky artist’s dreams come true.

If you want in on the contest, you have plenty of time to enter. Submissions for the event must revolve around one of four themes: Iron Man, Spider-Man, Captain America, or Other Characters. You must submit a storyboard for a full pilot chapter featuring one of the main characters, and submissions must be under 50 pages. Winners will get a sweet 3 million yen prize — or about $30,000 USD — and a chance to have their story published.

Last year, Kohei Uchida was the lucky artist who found their story selected. He submitted his story Guardians of the Galaxy: Galaxy Rush to the contest where it won and got digitally published by DeNA.

The deadline for this year’s contest is a hard one in May. The event will stop taking submissions on May 10, and its winner will be made public sometime in August.

What kind of story would you submit to Marvel Comics for this manga competition? Should Mashima try to pitch a story himself? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!