Marvel Announces New Shonen Jump Manga Collaboration

Marvel Comics is living good these days with big-name releases like House of X selling well. Still, the brand is ready to do more, and it seems Marvel is hoping Shonen Jump can help them out. Thanks to a new report, Marvel has confirmed its part in a new collaboration with Shonen Jump to create a slew of manga.

According to the update, Marvel Comics announced it will team up with the Shueisha brand to create six new manga releases. These titles will be released on Shonen Jump Plus in Japan and be tackled by various manga creators.

As for the first artist? Well, it seems Marvel Comics went in big with the collaboration. Shonen Jump scouted Yu-Gi-Oh creator Kazuki Takahashi to pen the first Marvel manga.

So far, there is no release date attached to the Marvel manga deal, but fans are looking forward to the crossover. The announcement confirmed a slew of Shonen Jump editors are working on the collab alongside C.B. Cebulski, the Editor-in-Chief of Marvel Comics.

Of course, this is not the first time Marvel has dipped into the world of manga. In the past, the publisher has done is own manga titles which were compiled in the Marvel MangaVerse. Since then, Marvel Comics has worked with other publishers like Kodansha Comics to host contests for fans. For instance, Marvel and Kodansha have hosted yearly contests which ask artists to submit pitches for Marvel manga stories which are then judged by an all-star panel. In the past, titles involving Rocket Raccoon have won, so fans are excited to see what this all-new collaboration will bring to the Marvel Universe.

