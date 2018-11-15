Marvel’s Spider-Man Adding Favorite Manga Suit

Marvel fans have had a hard week following the news of Stan Lee’s death, but the brand is carrying on. Over at Insomniac Games, the company has announced some new suits coming to Marvel’s Spider-Man, and one addition will leave manga readers plenty happy.

According to reports, Marvel’s Spider-Man will welcome three new suits to the game after ‘The Heist’ DLC pack goes live… and it just so happens to include Spider-Clan.

Over on Twitter, Jacinda Chew shared artwork of the upcoming suits with fans. As an art director on the PS4 title, Chew made it clear Spider-Clan was coming straight from a previous Spider-Man manga, and it will have all the bells and whistles.

New suits included with Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Heist. Spider-Armor MK I, Spider-Clan, and Iron Spider Armor. pic.twitter.com/Vfc3w9g9z0 — Jacinda Chew (@jacinda_chew) November 13, 2018

As you can see, the Spider-Clan suit has a muted cartoon aesthetic that differs from the game’s other realistic suits. The simple costume has the hero’s signature red-and-blue color scheme, but there are a few intriguing pieces. For one, the Spider-Clan suit has Peter wearing wrapped gloves over both hands, and he is rocking some grey sneakers. And, as Chew explained to a fan via Twitter, Spider-Man has a strapless backpack on when he slips into this get-up.

For those of you unfamiliar with this suit, it does hail from Marvel’s Mangaverse. The outfit appeared in Spider-Man #1 after Ben Dunn and Tommy Ohtsuka brought it to life. The manga run follows Peter Parker after the young boy succeeds Uncle Ben within the Spider Clan once the older man dies. The ninja clan has a long history of protecting the weak from forces like the Shadow Clan, and Peter uses his skills to train up his apprentice Mary Jane Watson. So, if you ever wanted to see this Mangaverse run animated, Marvel’s Spider-Man will do its best to make you proud.

Want to read more on this throwback Mangaverse title? You can check out the first installment of the Spider-Man series here and check out its synopsis below:

“Teenage ninja Peter Parker has had to deal with a lot of stress in his life, but nothing could have possibly prepared him for this – his most trying test to date! Will the training he received from Uncle Ben be enough to avenge his Sensei’s death?”

Will you be trying out this suit? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!