Marvel Will Bring Out The Inhumans For An Anime

If you thought the Inhumans were permanently banned from TV after their live-action debut, think again. ABC may not have plans for the heroes, but the folks at Marvel are lending the folks to Disney for another go. However, the team will turn in their live-action badges for anime ones this time around.

For those who don’t know, this summer will see the return of Marvel Future Avengers. The popular anime premiered last July, and its 20+ run was met with fan praise. Now, Dlife by Disney is slated to air the anime’s new season next month, and it will focus on the Inhumans.

According to a new report by Anime News Network, Marvel Future Avengers will “focus on the Inhumans” along with its usual characters. The Avengers themselves will be present as usual, so fans are excited to see how Iron Man reacts to a chibi version of Lockjaw.

Of course, this is not the first time audiences will have seen the Inhumans on TV. Last year, ABC brought the little-known team out for an ambitious live-action venture. The cable network teamed up with IMAX to screen an IMAX take on The Inhumans before ABC aired the remainder of the season on the small screen. Many expected the cancellation to come down as The Inhumans premiered to weak numbers from the get-go. Its box-office didn’t even draw in $4 million, and its cable outing was marred with negative reviews by fans and critics alike.

So far, there is no telling how Marvel Future Avengers will handle the Inhumans. Other series like Hulk and the Agents of SMASH have introduced the Inhumans, but this is their first anime outing. It also marks the first small screen stint the team will take following their live-action failure, so all eyes will be on the Marvel superheroes for this big comeback.

If you are unfamiliar with Marvel Future Avengers, the anime is the latest one to tackle all things Marvel in Japan. The series debuted last July to the delight of fans, securing it a season two renewal. The series has an array of characters, but its mainstay cast revolves around heroes like Iron Man, Captain America, and Thor.

As for the story itself, it follows the life of Makoto. The young boy came into some superpowers after a Hydra experiment went wrong. The boy joins the Avengers under the program ‘Future Avengers’ with others, leaving the kids to team up with some of pop culture’s most famous heroes of all-time.

Have you heard of this Marvel anime venture? Do you think the Inhumans will fare better this time around?