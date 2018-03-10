McDonald’s Just Made Anime Dreams Come True

One of the longest running jokes in the anime fandom is how many series feature characters going to the popular restaurant McDonald’s, but since the restaurant is not quite copyright friendly, most anime tended it depict it as a parody by flipping the ‘M’ upside down into a ‘W’.

Well, McDonald’s just made anime fans’ inside joke into a reality by flipping their famous arches upside down in real life.

A McDonald’s restaurant in Lynwood, California has flipped it’s ‘M’ into a ‘W’ in support of International Women’s Day, according to Business Insider. The move is meant to be a “celebration of women everywhere” where the restaurant “turn[ed] its logo upside down on all its digital channels, such as Twitter and Instagram, on Thursday, while 100 restaurants [had] special ‘packaging, crew shirts and hats, and bag stuffers’ to celebrate” the occasion.

But the hilarious coincidence was spotted quickly by anime fans, as the new flipped arches came to resemble the many ways the restaurant is depicted in the medium. Because of this, fans have gone down memory lane in order to remember all the ways the restaurant has been parodied in anime such as MaskDonalds, from Kore we Zombie Desu ka?, Nc Donado from Hikaru no Go, and of course, the most famous of the parodies, WcDonald’s.

WcDonalds is definitely the most prominent of the anime depictions of McDonald’s, and it has appeared in series such as Accel World, Ano Hana The Flower We Saw That Day, Cowboy Bebop, Inuyasha, Ranma 1/2, and No Matter How You Look At It, It’s You Guys’ Fault I’m Not Popular.

This isn’t the only example of fictional McDonald’s products eerily coming to life as the cult-favorite Adult Swim series Rick and Morty once made a joke about bringing back a discontinued chicken nugget dipping sauce. After a limited promotional release took McDonald’s by surprise in how popular it was, the restaurant decided to officially roll out the discontinued Szechaun dipping sauce this year.

With the dipping sauce, and now the flipped logo, the world of pop culture is slowly slipping into the subconscious of the mainstream world and in a way, is hilarious in its serendipity.

