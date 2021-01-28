Megalobox Season 2 Shares Release Date with New Poster, Teaser

If you remember back in 2018, the world was introduced to Megalobox for the first time. The surprise hit ended up becoming a major title for the year, and TMS Entertainment confirmed it would develop a second season for fans. Now, a first-look has been given for the new season, and fans have learned when Megalobox will return to the small screen.

Recently, Megalobox 2: Nomad went live with its first poster and teaser. The series confirmed the boxing show will return in April 2021, but no exact release date has been given. This means Megalobox will have some steep competition as My Hero Academia and Edens Zero will kick off in the spring cour.

As you can see above, the poster for season two is a dark one. The key art shows Joe in a very different light. The gritty artwork is cluing fans into the tone of season two. It seems things are going to get darker, and director Yo Moriyama would not have it any other way.

Megalobox is expected to bring back its lead cast for season two, so fans can rejoice. Yoshimasa Hosoya will play Joe while Shiro Saito represses his work as Gansaku Nanbu. Hiroki Yasumoto will voice Yuri while Michiyo Murase oversees Sachio. You can read up on the show's official synopsis below and watch Megalobox season one online through streaming services like Crunchyroll:

"In the end, “Gearless” Joe was the one that reigned as the champion of Megalonia, a first-ever megalobox tournament. Fans everywhere were mesmerized by the meteoric rise of Joe who sprung out from the deepest underground ring to the top in mere three months and without the use of gear. Seven years later, “Gearless” Joe was once again fighting in underground matches. Adorned with scars and once again donning his gear, but now known only as Nomad…"

What do you make of this big update? Are you hyped for Megalobox's return...?