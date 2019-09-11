Michael B. Jordan, Megan Thee Stallion Flaunts Naruto Gear at Coach Fashion Show

When it comes to anime, the medium is growing bigger than ever before. Shows like Dragon Ball and Naruto bring delicious nostalgia to fans daily, and fans are hyping their go-to series however they can. Of course, an easy way to advertise is by wearing merchandise, and two of entertainment’s hottest talents know that well.

After all, it isn’t everyday two celebrities coordinate Naruto gear at a Coach Fashion show, but the world has never seen stars like Michael B. Jordan or Megan Thee Stallion.

Over on Twitter, fans got a peek at Stallion’s new anime love thanks to some new photos. The rapper posted four pictures of herself at a fashion show, and it was there Stallion wore a done-up Naruto outfit.

With her long hair pulled back, Stallion looked sleek in a pair of leather shorts, but her crop top drew plenty of attention. The heather grey number features a print of the Legendary Sannin from Naruto, and netizens have been quick to geek out over the shirt choice.

In one of the photos shared by Stallion, she can be seen sitting next to Jordan. The actor is dressed casually in sneakers and loose fitted trousers, but his jean jacket sparked chatter with fans. After all, if you look closely at the jacket’s right arm, you will see the symbol of the Hidden Leaf Village is embroidered into the denim.

For fans, these anime-centric outfits toe the line between fandom and high fashion. Stallion and Jordan represent two of Hollywood’s hottest talents in their respective fields, and this is not their first time showing anime love. During the press tour for Black Panther, Jordan was very vocal about his interest in anime, and Stallion wowed fans when the rapper’s latest magazine cover saw her do a sexy cosplay of Shoto Todoroki from My Hero Academia. Clearly, these two stars love them a good shonen, and netizens are all too happy to support their otaku obsessions.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.