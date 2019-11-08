Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid Goes Viral After Controversial Report

Anime and manga have generally become more popular and recognized in recent years, but it’s still clear that much of the medium’s projects are still relatively unknown to wider audiences at large. This includes many of the elements many fans have come to expect from popular series such as buxom characters, slightly fan service laden art, and Coolkyoushinja’s Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid is one such series. The cuter character designs and subjects might seem like it’s not as such an inappropriate series as others out there, but might come across as a lot to un-expecting audiences.

This was the case with a recent middle school in which a concerned parent noted Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid as “inappropriate” for their 11 year old due to drawings of the “dragon maid exposing most of her breasts.”

me explaining what miss kobayashi’s maid dragon is pic.twitter.com/DrcMpKSIHZ — I’ma smash 2020 may (@Blazethedrago) November 6, 2019

Originally going viral thanks to @Blazethedrago pointing out the report on Twitter, the report from KETV News Watch 7 in Omaha, Nebraska, featured more of what the parent found inappropriate about the book in the school’s library, pointing out that a chapter had one of the characters talking about how “enlarged her breasts are.”

The main issue the parent has is how the manga ended up in the school’s library itself — rather than having issue with the content — and a statement from the library confirmed that the books offered have been reviewed. Noting that while the manga is “recommended for young adults” they are aware that “each family may have their own opinions about what is best for their child to read…” Fans who know of the series can certainly attest to how it has a few elements that probably won’t gel with children, but it’s definitely going to be on a case by case basis for each reader.

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid was first created by Coolkyoushinja for Futabasha’s Monthly Action Magazine in 2013. The series follows an unsuspecting office worker who finds herself suddenly saving a dragon in the middle of a drunken stupor. Now with a debt to pay and nowhere to live, the dragon turns into a more human form and vows to live and work as Kobyashi’s titular dragon maid.

Seven Seas Entertainment has licensed the series for an English language release, and has since spawned spin-off manga and an anime adaptation in 2017. You can currently find the anime streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW. Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid is described as such, “Miss Kobayashi is your average office worker who lives a boring life, alone in her small apartment–until she saves the life of a female dragon in distress. The dragon, named Tohru, has the ability to magically transform into an adorable human girl (albeit with horns and a long tail!), who will do anything to pay off her debt of gratitude, whether Miss Kobayashi likes it or not. With a very persistent and amorous dragon as a roommate, nothing comes easy, and Miss Kobayashi’s normal life is about to go off the deep end!”